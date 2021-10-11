Michele Poulik: Why Did NCIS Los Angeles Pay Tribute to Her?

Fans of NCIS Los Angeles were left to wonder why the show was paying tribute to a woman named Michele Poulik.

According to her obituary posted on Set Decorators.org, which is the website of the Set Decorators Society of America, Poulik was an award-winning set decorator, who worked on many television shows, including NCIS Los Angeles.

Her cause of death was cancer. “Michele Poulik was #NCISLA set decorator for 12 years. Passed away in August,” Matt Mitovich tweeted about why there was a tribute to her at the end of the show. He’s editor-in-chief of TVLine.com.

The tribute page said, “In loving memory of Michele Poulik, whose smile, presence and laughter lit up every day.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Poulik Was Raised in Detroit But Born in Toronto

Michele Poulik was #NCISLA set decorator for 12 years. Passed away in August. — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) October 11, 2021

On her Facebook page, Poulik describes herself as:

Set decorator at CBS/NCIS:LA

Works at Paramount Television Studios

Studied Fine Arts at Wayne State University

Went to Grosse Pointe North High School

Went to American School of Madrid 1973

Lives in Los Angeles, California

From Grosse Pointe, Michigan

The obituary on Set Decorators.org describes Poulik as an “EMMY-nominated Set Decorator for numerous motion pictures and many television series,” and says that she died on Tuesday, August 2, 2021, at her home in Los Angeles.

“Michele ended her long battle with cancer surrounded by Janet (her sister), friends and her beloved dogs, Daisy and LuLa,” the obit says.

According to the obit, the Toronto-born Poulik was partly raised in Detroit but went to high school both in Spain and Grosse Pointe North. She graduated from Wayne State University in Fine Arts but maintained a love of travel and culture, Set Deocrators.org says.

People offered tributes on Facebook. “I’ll miss you always. Michele Poulik was one in a million. Thank you for calling me. I will always love and adore you lady,” wrote one person, who shared the NIC Los Angeles tribute on Facebook.

“I miss michele poulik! Last year we were swimming at my house, then cooking dinner at her beautiful place, and watching extraordinary movies,” wrote a friend on Facebook.

Poulik Worked on 200 Episodes of CIS Los Angeles

The obituary lists some of Poulik’s movies and series, such as the Hollywood hit Presumed Innocent and an independent film named Singing Birds. She moved to Los Angeles and worked on movies such as Joe Somebody and Hard Target.

She received an Emmy nomination for Earth to the Moon, a miniseries on HBO in which she recreated the Apollo moon landing missions, according to Set Decorators.org, which says she worked on 200 episodes of NIS Los Angeles.

“She was amazingly creative and worked tirelessly on every set she worked on,” said her sister Janet, “I will miss her zeal for life and all things beautiful,” to that site.

“Michele was a fixture in the Film & Television industry, well-respected by producers and actors for the creativity, work ethic, and spirit she brought to all her projects; and beloved by her peers and industry insiders, for her generosity, knowledge and humor,” it continues.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport