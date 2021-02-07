VideoVideo related to watch: michelob ultra’s super bowl commercial 2021 2021-02-07T13:44:21-05:00

This year, Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl ad stars A-list athletes, from Serena Williams and Brooks Koepka to Anthony Davis and Peyton Manning.

The voiceover that kicks off the commercial asks, “Superstars: Who knows what goes through their minds when the stakes are this high?”

According to Ad Age, the spot comes from Wieden + Kennedy– the agency behind spots for popular brands like Nike, KFC, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and other well-known companies. It goes to the tune of “Can I Kick It” by A Tribe Called Quest.

Speaking to Ad Age, Ricardo Marques, the VP of Marketing at Michelob Ultra, shared, “Enjoying the moments along the journey is as important as the journey itself… That’s why we’re partnering with some of the greatest athletes of our generation: to remind us all that joy and happiness are not a distraction but instead, a key ingredient to winning and success.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the Super Bowl commercial had 204,000 views on Youtube– a number that will assuredly rise come Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Ad Is Titled ‘Happy’

As Ad Age notes, Ultra also has a second Super Bowl ad that will introduce its organic seltzer variety.

The commercial centers on athletes enjoying their time with a Michelob Ultra. Speaking to Forbes while on set of the commercial in November, Serena Williams shared, “A lot of people, when they see me on the court, I’m just so serious—I’m super intense. But I’m a really joyful person.”

Williams’ intensity has not gone without its rewards. The 39-year-old has won 23 Grand Slam singles and has been ranked best in the world in singles eight times between 2002 and 2017. She has won 13 Grand Slam singles on hard court.

Rightfully titled “Happy”, the Super Bowl ad shows athletes– whose serious sides are all audiences typically see– enjoying their downtime. Williams told Forbes, “Life is really about balance, but you also have to have fun and let go. The world knows me as someone who puts so much time and hard work into my game and through it all I’ve realized you have to find the joys that make the journey worth it.”

Commercials in the 2021 Super Bowl

For the first time in 37 years, Budweiser will not be showcasing their product in a 2021 Super Bowl commercial.

Coke and Pepsi will also be refraining from Super Bowl ads this year, along with a number of other major brands. According to CBS, many prominent companies, including Anhsuer-Busch, say they are donating the money they would otherwise have spent on commercials to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

In a statement to CBS News, Budweiser stated, “Later this year, Budweiser hopes to support recovery on-premise at bars and restaurants by accelerating COVID recovery so people can reunite again.”

The statement continued, “This difficult choice was made to ensure we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times. We’ll be toasting to our fellow brands with an ice-cold Coke from the sidelines.”

