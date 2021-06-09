Grant Savoy, Mickey Guyton’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Grant Savoy is married to country singer Mickey Guyton, who is nominated and slated to perform at tonight’s CMT Music Awards. The couple has been married since 2017.

“When this man walked into my life I was broken. I put him through hell because I was so hurt. But he persisted and loved me through all of my imperfections and transgressions,” Guyton wrote in an Instagram dedication to her husband. “He put me on a pedestal that I didn’t think I deserved and showed me I was worth it. He now gives me the courage to be the human and artist that I was always meant to be. It is unrealistic to think that you will find a perfect love. It doesn’t exist. But I only hope for everyone to find someone that will stick by you through the good but more importantly through the bad.”

For his part, Savoy largely stays under the radar and rarely walks red carpets with his wife. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Savoy is a Los Angeles Native

According to a profile by TheNationalTrialLawyers.org, Savoy is a native of Los Angeles, California going on to graduate from California State University, Northridge.

In the People article about his wedding to Guyton, it was also revealed that he has family in Kauai, Hawaii where the couple wed. The singer told the publication, “My husband has family from Kauai so it was important to him to have a luau at the wedding reception.”

2. Savoy’s Stepsister Introduced the Couple

People reported Savoy’s stepsister, who happens to be Guyton’s best friend, introduced the couple. Clearly a good matchmaker, the pair would wed in a Kauai, Hawaii seven years later.

“Having a big wedding is really not my thing, so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, ‘Why not let it be a family vacation turned wedding?’” the country singer told People in 2017. She added, “We got married in front of 23 family and friends on the beach. It was absolutely gorgeous!”

3. Savoy Is Father to Son Grayson

Guyton and Savoy expanded their family in February 2021. Marking the occasion on Instagram, the ACM co-host wrote, “The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!”

In May, Savoy posted a dedication to his wife on Twitter, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to the toughest and most loving moms in my life; but a special Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my child, the love of my life, my wife.”

4. Savoy Is a Lawyer

Savoy is a lawyer, who graduated from Southwestern Law School, according to his profile by TheNationalTrialLawyers.org.

The site reports Savoy “has worked in both the private and government sectors,” including at the Office of the Ventura County Public Defender, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and a criminal defense firm.

He went on to co-found Solouki | Savoy, LLP. As the profile states, “His diverse legal background has given him the ability to recognize and attack employment violations in the both the private and government work sectors.”

5. Savoy is Guyton’s Biggest Defender

Savoy does not have much of an online presence but does support his wife’s career on Twitter, often sharing her performances, accolades and publicity. He also uses his account to defend his wife against harassment, sharing screenshots of racial slurs directed at his wife and rebutting attacks.

When someone tweeted at Guyton that she did not believe there was racism in country music and questioned her choice in industry, Savoy responded, “Sad you feel this way Patricia, but the facts and statistics say otherwise…And why do you feel the need to attack @MickeyGuyton because she ‘pick(ed)’ country? She didn’t pick it, she IS country, and she IS here to stay, two facts you’ll have just have to live/deal with.”

READ NEXT: Gabby Barrett & Her Husband Set to Take Their Baby on Tour