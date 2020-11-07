Mighty Carver on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur husband-and-wife duo Kim and Lance Burney took their company, Mighty Carver, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get an investment in their product.

Kim and Lance Burney took their product to sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary.

According to the episode synopsis, the couple “have an entertaining approach to the tried-and-true carving knives often used during the holidays” with their Mighty Carver.

Here’s what you should know about Mighty Carver:

1. The Mighty Carver Was Inspired by a Chainsaw

According to the Mighty Carver website, the product was first thought of in a small cabin near Missoula, Montana. The family has to “limb up” the trees there each year, which is a way to avoid wildfires burning down the property.

“The men in our family love to use the chainsaw and cut away all the unwanted brush,” the website reads. “Of course, their faces are all smiles as they cut away with the power tool.”

The process is completed while the leaves on the trees are still green and there is still moisture in the acreage around the cabin. The men’s love of chainsaws inspired the creation of their Mighty Carver.

2. The Tool Was Thought of on Thanksgiving

Usually, when it comes to carving a Thanksgiving turkey, people use a carving knife, sometimes one that is electric. That’s one thing that made the inventors think of the Mighty Carver.

When asked who wanted to carve the turkey that year, no one jumped at the opportunity. Then, the inventors thought that, since the men in the family really loved using the chainsaw, they might love using the same type of tool for Thanksgiving.

“‘If this were a chainsaw, you boys would be fighting over who gets to carve the turkey,'” the website says Kim said to herself.

3. The Mighty Carver Aims to Make Thanksgiving More Fun

Because no one wanted to carve the turkey, Kim wanted to make it more fun for everyone and an experience that someone would remember.

“Ultimately, the Mighty Carver was created to make carving the Thanksgiving turkey – and other foods – an experience your family will remember,” the website reads.

According to the website, the Mighty Carver does not just look like a chainsaw, but it also “packs the power” of a chainsaw as well, and it was designed over a matter of months to ensure that it “works better than any carving knife on the market.”

4. The Mighty Carver is Currently on Sale

The Mighty Carver can be purchased on the Mighty Carver website. At the time of writing, the carving knife can be purchased for $84.99.

“With dual stainless steel blades and a carving fork, the Mighty Carver can be used on almost any food: ham, cheese, fruit, vegetables, bread, and so much more,” the description of the product reads.

The product is also apparently lightweight and has an ergonomic feel for easy use.

5. The Mighty Carver Can Be Used on Fruit and Other Food Items

According to the company website, the Mighty Carver is not just a joke gift or something to be used for carving the turkey on Thanksgiving. Instead, it can be used on any food from other meats to pumpkins to pineapples.

The knife will not, however, cut through bones in turkey or steaks, and it requires a cord to be used. When it comes to whether the knife can be used on fruits and vegetables, “Yes – we encourage it. Give watermelon a try for a little fun for everyone,” the website reads.

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

