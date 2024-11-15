Mike Tyson Sends Jake Paul a Clear Message Before Much-Hyped Texas Bout

Boxing legend Mike Tyson slapped YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul during a weigh-in for their much-anticipated November 15 Netflix-streamed flight in Texas, according to a video that Netflix posted on X.

Netflix wrote on X that Tyson and Paul – who were originally supposed to square off in July – will fight each other live on Netflix on Friday, November 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Netflix subscribers won’t have to pay extra to watch the fight, according to USA Today.

To tease the fight, Netflix shared the video showing Tyson hitting Paul as they faced one another during the weigh-in.

According to Fox News, the fight is a sanctioned boxing match between Tyson, 58, and YouTuber Paul, who made his fortune on social media but who, USA Today reported, has since had 11 boxing matches, with only one defeat.

Mike Tyson, Who Believed Jake Paul Stepped on His Foot, Weighed 13 Pounds More Than Paul, Reports Say

According to ESPN, the slap came after the weigh-in, with Tyson weighing in at 233 pounds, and Paul weighing in at 220.

Tyson “approached Paul for the final stare-down,” ESPN reported. According to ESPN, Tyson believed that Paul had “purposefully” stepped on his foot, and was “fed up with Paul’s trash talk.”

Photos circulating on X showed the moment Tyson slapped Paul.

ESPN described it as an “open-handed slap” and quoted Tyson as saying afterward, “It’s personal now. He must die!”

In a press conference, Paul floated $40 million as a possible payday for the fight, although this has not been confirmed. Tyson’s haul has not been publicized.

According to ESPN, the betting odds are siding with Tyson in the fight, even though he’s a lot older than Paul and past his boxing prime.

Some Fans Questioned Whether the Slap Was Staged to Drum Up Interest in the Boxing Match

Play

Some fans on X reacted to the Tyson slap by questioning whether it was staged. “Mike pulled that punch. Allllll for show baby!” wrote one person on X.

Some fans are on Tyson’s side. “Just a tease, until he ends Paul’s career (hopefully),” wrote another person.

“I think Mike was testing Jake’s reflexes. He got the info he wanted,” another person wrote.

“Iron Mike in his prime would dispose of Jake in under a minute,” wrote another X user. “This is legit a circus act… Mike is 58… a shell of himself (in which he should, he’s (expletive) near a senior citizen)… nobody would sanction the fight until TDLR can in and heavily modified the fight… still confused how this is still going on…”

But other people weren’t counting Tyson out. “Have you seen the kind of shape he is in? You are crazy. 😂😂😂” wrote one person.

Paul is 27 years old. “It’s a YouTuber, so a pro boxer that was the best ever possibly, even at 58 that has trained hard is a good match,” a fan responded.