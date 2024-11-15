Boxing Legend Mike Tyson’s Net Worth Revealed Before Netflix Fight

Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s net worth was only estimated at $10 million in 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, Tyson’s wealth is likely to climb significantly as a result of his November 15 boxing match against YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

The paydays have not been released, but DraftKings reported that former UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Tyson will earn about $20 million, with Paul making about $40 million from the bout, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

According to Netflix, the bout airs at 8 p.m. eastern time. There’s already been some theatrics leading up to it; Netflix posted a video showing Tyson slapping Paul during their weigh=in before the match, which is unfolding in Texas.

Tyson raked in a lot more money than that over the course of his career.

Mike Tyson Declared Bankruptcy But Has Climbed Himself Out of the Financial Hole, Reports Say

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyson’s net worth once bottomed out when he declared bankruptcy in 2003, listing $23 million in debts.

Seven years later, he told “The View,” that he was :totally destitute and broke. But I have an awesome life. I have an awesome wife who cares about me. … I’m totally broke. I had a lot of fun. It [going broke] just happened. I’m very grateful. I don’t deserve to have the wife that I have; I don’t deserve the kids that I have, but I do, and I’m very grateful,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He climbed himself out of that hole through “lucrative appearance fees, movie parts, exhibition matches, and investments in the cannabis industry,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Tyson “wasted millions on mansions, cars, jewelry, extravagant gifts for strangers, and even a collection of Bengal tigers.”

According to CBS Sports, Tyson has a company called Tyson 2.0 that markets “ear-shaped” edibles that are a play on him infamously biting Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997. CBS noted that Tyson spent six years in prison on a rape conviction.

“The sky is the limit,” Tyson said of the cannabis company, according to Forbes Australia. “I was the champ of the world and now I’m the champ in cannabis. We’re going to conquer the world. We want to be in every country on the planet.”

Mike Tyson Earned Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Over His Career

According to DraftKings, Tyson has made about $340 million throughout his boxing career. On 15 occasions, his boxing matches were on Pay Per View, and eight of them were purchased at least 1.2 million times, DraftKings reported.

However, Forbes listed Tyson as the 11th highest-paid athlete of all time with an estimated $685 in career earnings.

He made $100 million fighting Lennox Lewis in 2002, DraftKings reported, his biggest haul. The site reported that Lewis knocked Tyson out and he did not have another title fight after that point.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Tyson’s highest net worth ever was about $300 million.