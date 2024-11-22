Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Age Gap Relationship

In a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar, pop icon Miley Cyrus opened up about her relationship with Maxx Morando, a drummer from the band Liily, and how their six-year age gap positively shapes their dynamic. The 31-year-old Grammy winner also teased details about her forthcoming visual album, “Something Beautiful“, which will feature creative contributions from her boyfriend of nearly two years.

An Age Gap Relationship

Cyrus, born in 1992 and part of the millennial generation, expressed admiration for the unique outlook Morando, 26, brings to their relationship as a member of Generation Z. “He looks at life really differently than I do,” Cyrus shared, explaining how their differing upbringings have sparked a playful exchange of perspectives. “He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters.”

The generational gap even extends to their approach to everyday problem-solving, with Morando frequently turning to Reddit for advice. “Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit,” Cyrus joked. “I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit, it says blah, blah, blah.’”

Cyrus emphasized their similarities and shared outlook on life. “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously,” she said, highlighting the balance their relationship brings.

Creative Synergy & Previous Relationship

Cyrus’ connection with Morando transcends personal life and extends into her creative process. The couple has been romantically linked since December 2021, with Morando playing a key role in the creation of “Handstand,” a track on Cyrus’ 2023 album “Endless Summer Vacation“.

Speaking about her artistic collaborations, Cyrus reflected on her history of working with loved ones: “I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other.”

Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a highly publicized, on-again, off-again relationship spanning over a decade. The two met in 2009 on the set of the romantic drama “The Last Song” and began dating soon after. They got engaged in 2012 but broke it off in 2013. After a few years apart, they rekindled their romance in 2016 and married in December 2018 during an intimate ceremony at Cyrus’ home. Their marriage was short-lived; they announced their separation in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in early 2020.

This ethos continues to inspire her current work. “I’ve always worked with the people that I love,” Cyrus said, adding that Morando’s creativity has been particularly motivating. “Maxx just inspires me so much.”

As she prepares to release her next project, “Something Beautiful“, Cyrus described the upcoming visual album as both “hypnotizing and glamorous.” She explained it as a concept album designed to address cultural challenges. “It’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she revealed, teasing a project that blends her signature boldness with introspection.

With a relationship fueled by mutual inspiration and an album on the horizon, Cyrus continues to show how her personal and professional lives intertwine to fuel her artistry. The message from “Hannah Montana” reigns true, you really do ‘get the best of both worlds’.