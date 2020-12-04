Miley Cyrus Posts Her Own Nude Picture on Twitter

Miley Cyrus surprised her 45.5 million fans on Twitter on Friday morning by sharing a topless photo on her timeline. The 28-year-old, who is on the cover of Rolling Stone’s January 2021 issue, captioned the nude picture, “THEY TOLD ME I SHOULD COVER IT SO I WENT THE OTHER WAY.”

On Instagram, where the “Plastic Hearts” singer has 116 million followers, she posted the same photo but had the “Rolling Stone” logo pasted across her chest.

Cyrus is promoting her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, which was released last Friday. She told the magazine of going with an ’80s rock and roll vibe with the record:

I could say I f****** planned it and I’m a strategic f****** genius, but I wish I was this strategic,” she said. “I don’t ever know what kind of record I’m trying to make when I start making it. And then because of how my lifestyle [is] and where I am in my life, it always fits and works because it’s just honest. I fucking grew up listening to country music; we’re storytellers. Every record is storytelling.

While the former Disney star posting a topless photo may seem like she’s possibly acting out of control — Cyrus notes in Rolling Stone’s cover story that “someone said to me the other day, ‘I think of you as a free bird that can’t be held down.’ I don’t really feel that way. I feel very weighted and grounded. I’m free, but I feel responsibility. I take my mental and physical health a lot more seriously than I ever did before.”

Cyrus Told Rolling Stone, ‘It’ll Be a Cold Day in Hell’ Before She Does Drugs Again’



Cyrus detailed her struggles with drugs and alcohol in the new interview with Rolling Stone. She said, “I] haven’t done drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naive,” she said. “Things f****** happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs.”

“Ayahuasca was definitely one of my favorite drugs I’ve ever done,” she continued. “When I did it, I asked everyone else in the room, ‘Did your entire life just change? Are you a new person?’ They all looked at me and said, ‘No.’ And they’re like, ‘You’re so extreme. Of course you have to have the most extreme trip off all.'”

“Actually, the shaman said people take ayahuasca three, four times, sometimes 30 times before they have the kind of trip I had,” she explained. “I saw the snakes right away, and the snakes come and grab you and take you to the Mama Aya, and she walks you through your whole trip, and it was pretty crazy. I loved it, though.”

Cryus Remains Committed to Staying Sober Despite a Relapse Amid Coronavirus



While Cyrus gave up drinking in January, she’s proud to say that following a recent relapse, she’s once again 5 weeks sober. She previously revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily on November 23 that she fell off the wagon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus: Heartbreak on ‘Plastic Hearts’ and Joan Jett’s Life Lessons | Apple MusicMiley Cyrus connects with Zane Lowe to discuss her seventh studio album, ‘Plastic Hearts’ and exploring a new sound that resonates with who she is in this moment. Miley shares the major themes throughout this record of love and loss, while honoring those life experiences that shaped her. Miley talks about the track “Bad Karma”… 2020-11-23T18:59:46Z

“To me, it was a f*** up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f****** sober,” she said. “I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

READ NEXT: Congenital Glaucoma: Inside Andrea Bocelli’s Disease Causing His Blindness