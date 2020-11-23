WATCH: Miley Cyrus Reveals She Relapsed After 11 Months of Sobriety

Miley Cyrus revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily on November 23 that she fell off the wagon amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, the pop star, who was also celebrating her 28th birthday on Monday, opens up about her struggles with sobriety.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of… and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f****** sober,’ and I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” Cyrus said.

However, the “Wrecking Ball” singer isn’t beating herself up about it. “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious,'” Cyrus continued. “So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”

Miley Cyrus: Heartbreak on ‘Plastic Hearts’ and Joan Jett’s Life Lessons | Apple MusicMiley Cyrus connects with Zane Lowe to discuss her seventh studio album, ‘Plastic Hearts’ and exploring a new sound that resonates with who she is in this moment. Miley shares the major themes throughout this record of love and loss, while honoring those life experiences that shaped her. Miley talks about the track “Bad Karma”… 2020-11-23T18:59:46Z

Cyrus appeared on Lowe’s show to promote her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, which is set to be released on Friday, also explained why she didn’t make a huge announcement after falling off the wagon.

“To me, it was a f*** up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f****** sober,” she said. “I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

Cyrus First Revealed in June That She Was 6 Months Sober



The “Bright Minded” talk show host first revealed that she was six months sober in a June interview with Variety. At the time, she explained the decision was made after requiring vocal surgery but credited her family history of “addiction and mental health challenges” as the reason she stopped drinking.

Despite her recent setback, Cyrus said on Monday that she’s not worried about another relapse.

“I’m very disciplined,” she said. “Yeah, very disciplined. That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f—ing do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to it just is. I’m just very disciplined.”

One of the Major Reasons Cyrus Got Sober Was Because Didn’t Want to Join the ’27 Club’



Reflecting back while celebrating her 28th birthday on Monday, Cyrus opened up about one of the real reasons she decided to get sober.

“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself,” she said. “That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27,” Cyrus said. “It’s a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”

Tragically known as the “27 Club” popular artists that died at the young age include Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison.

