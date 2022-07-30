EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Cosgrove Teases the Future of Creddie in ‘iCarly’ Season 3

After the season 2 finale of “iCarly,” fans shipping Carly and Freddie are wondering if they will finally get together. Miranda Cosgrove teased the future of the fan-favorite couple, known affectionately as “Creddie.”

“I think it’s going to possibly come more from Carly’s point of view this time,” the actress told Heavy, while promoting her partnership with USAA’s Fort Innovate.

Cosgrove has played the titular character, Carly Shay, since its initial run in 2006. “iCarly” was revived by Paramount+ in 2021, with Jerry Trainor returning as her brother Spencer and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson.

“On the original series, a lot of Carly and Freddie’s relationship was kind of like just Freddie having like a puppy love for Carly and always kind of loving her and Carly kind of just laughing about it,” Cosgrove explained to Heavy. “But now that they’re adults, it’s going to be a really different dynamic this season.”

The reboot added Laci Mosley as Carly’s roommate and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie’s daughter. It was recently announced a third season was coming, with Cosgrove telling Heavy filming starts in a few weeks.

The “Despicable Me” voice actress serves as an executive producer on the series, telling Heavy it has been “one of the best parts.”

“I’ve learned a lot about editing and being in the writers’ room and just all the behind-the-scenes stuff that I never get to be a part of on the original version,” she explained. “So I think it’s just, it’s got a lot of confidence to me and it’s been fun learning a lot of new skills.”

Cosgrove Has Been Playing Carly Shay for More Than a Decade

With the revival, Cosgrove has the rare experience of bringing a beloved childhood character into adulthood with its audience.

Calling the experience “really fun,” she admitted to being “really nervous at first.”

“I think once we decided to make the show really for the original viewers and turn it into more of an adult show, and that just really opened up a lot of doors for the storylines and and made it a lot more exciting to me, at least,” she told Heavy. “So, yeah, it’s something I never really thought I was going to get to do. I never thought I’d get to play the character Carly in her late twenties.”

But fans have not forgotten the original run, with Cosgrove revealing they stop her to talk about the characters’ penchant for spaghetti tacos. She explained, “When people come up to me and talk about the show, they always ask me if I actually like what they taste.”

As it turns out, the cast does. Speaking of Trainor, her on-screen brother, “He’s made spaghetti tacos before, like really gourmet, really good ones at his house. And he makes them sometimes, like, actually genuinely likes them.”

Fans also bring up the original series’ child-friendly replacements for “bad words.”

She added, “We say like ‘shiz’ a lot and this like ‘hob-knocker.’ Just a bunch of random words and sometimes people will ask me about that when they come up.”

Cosgrove Has Partnered With USAA to Promote Fort Innovate

Cosgrove has partnered with USAA for their 100th anniversary to promote Fort Innovate, described in a press release as “a free, traveling innovation lab.” It has been visiting children’s and science museums since June 2022.

“Kids and families can go in and they can do these really fun, hands-on activities and check out the exhibits,” the actress explained. “And hopefully like get into STEM and have a really fun experience.”

No stranger to STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – Cosgrove hosts “Mission Unstoppable” which highlights women in the industry.

“I think a lot of people that aren’t really super into science, they get a little bit maybe scared or intimidated at least I was one of those people, but now that I’ve been a part of that show,” the 29-year-old told Heavy. “It’s just been so much fun getting to learn about all the different jobs and the cool things that these women do.”

Cosgrove added that USAA has also launched the USAA innovation Sweepstakes, with a winner receiving a “trip for four to Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and $50,000,” according to the press release. Fans can enter onsite at Fort Innovate or online at usaa.com/fortinnovate.

READ NEXT: HGTV Reveals the Future of ‘Ugliest House in America’