WATCH: Miranda Lambert & Her Husband Singing Together

Country music singer Miranda Lambert is married to former New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin. The couple recently revealed that while Lambert is the one with the award-winning vocal cords, McLoughlin also has some singing skills.

Check it out below:

Lambert & Mcloughlin Sang a ‘Grease’ Hit at Her New Nashville Restaurant





Play



Miranda Lambert Sings ‘Grease’ w/ Husband Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are one sweet duo. The couple performed a karaoke rendition of the popular “Grease” duet “Summer Lovin” on Tuesday night to celebrate the opening of Miranda’s new restaurant, Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina. The country star made history as the first female artist to open a bar on… 2021-05-28T22:20:34Z

Lambert & Mcloughlin took the stage together in late May to perform the song “Summer Nights” from the classic movie Grease. It was during a party to celebrate the opening of Lambert’s new Nashville restaurant called Casa Rosa.





Play



Surprise! Miranda Lambert's Husband Can Sing Watch miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin sing a song together at a recent downtown Nashville event. #mirandalambert #brendanmcloughlin #grease Video from Miranda Lambert's star-studded VIP party to celebrate the opening of her downtown Nashville restaurant shows the star singing with friends, contemporaries … and her husband! Brendan McLoughlin joined Lambert on the karaoke stage… 2021-05-26T21:07:52Z

Lambert posted the video to her Instagram Stories. The original video is no longer on her account but clips have been shared online by entertainment news outlets like Access Hollywood and Taste of Country. The clips show McLoughlin even showed off some dance moves during the karaoke performance.

Lambert clearly thought her husband did a great job. She commented in a separate Instagram post, “I even got hubby up to sing a little duet! Just call us Danny and Sandy from now on!”

McLoughlin Joked He’ll Leave the Singing to John Travolta In the Future

McLoughlin isn’t going to make singing on stage a regular occurrence. The day after the famous duet with his wife, McLoughlin wrote on Instagram that he plans to leave the singing to the professionals:

Could not be any more proud of @mirandalambert on the opening of her bar on Broadway @casarosanashville. The love for your art and the passion to stay true to who you are shine in every step of this establishment. You’ll forever be the Sandy to my Danny but I’ll do the world a favor and let @johntravolta keep singing that one.





Play



Miranda Lambert – Settling Down (Official Video) Listen to Miranda Lambert’s album ‘Wildcard', featuring “Settling Down”, out now: Miranda.lnk.to/WildcardAY CHORUS: I'm a wild child and a homing pigeon Caravan and an empty kitchen Bare feet on the tile with my head up in the clouds I'm one heart goin' both directions One love and a couple of questions Am I settlin' up… 2020-10-21T22:04:10Z

This wasn’t the first time McLoughlin has performed with Lambert. He appeared in her music video for “Settling Down.” The video premiered in October 2020.

Lambert & McLoughlin Are Building a New Home Together

Lambert revealed in early May 2021 that she and McLoughlin planned to build a new house together. The couple had been living at her 5,800-square-foot Nashville house, according to Taste of Country.

Lambert bought the property in 2015 for $1.75 million. She made a profit on the house and sold it for just under $2.6 million, Taste of Country reported. But Lambert still owns the farm she bought near Primm Springs, Tennessee, in 2016.

Life with Lambert is a lot different from how McLoughlin used to live. He was working as a New York City police officer when he met Lambert in November 2018.

They met three days before the birth of his son, whom he shares with Kaihla Rettinger, a Manhattan attorney. McLoughlin found out he was going to become a father while still engaged to ex-fiancee Jackie Bruno, according to Bruno’s mother. Bruno is a former professional soccer player and current college coach in Staten Island, New York.

READ NEXT: How Dierks Bentley Met His Wife Cassidy Black