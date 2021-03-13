Misfit Foods on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Phil Wong took his company, Misfit Foods, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get a deal from one of the investors on the show.

The entrepreneur had the chance to to pitch his product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

According to the episode synopsis, Wong is from Brooklyn, New York and hopes to get an investment in his company, which “unites veggies and humanely raised meats to create a delight for taste buds with his eco-friendly approach to sausage making.”

Here’s what you should know about Misfit Foods from ABC’s Shark Tank:

1. The Company Sells Meat With Veggies Inside

According to the company website, meat products are more resource-intensive as well as environmentally impactful than plant-based foods.

“Eating a more plant-based diet is a great way of doing your part in the fight against climate change,” the website reads. “However, we know that while many are trying to reduce their meat intake, they don’t want to cut it out entirely.”

The company aimed to make a “veggie-forward product that meat-lovers and meat-reducers can all get on board with.”

2. Misfit Foods Originally Sold Juice Products

Misfit Foods started by making juices but has evolved into making sausages over the years, according to the MisfitFoods website.

“We’ve always done things differently. But even by our standards, starting with a juice company and ending up making sausages was a weird path to take,” the company website reads. “In the juice days, we were focused on fighting food waste and addressing supply chain inefficiencies.”

The company says that because they spent so long working with veggies, they eventually realized that proteins were also part of the equation.

3. There are Many Products Available Online

At the time of writing, Misfit Foods is selling many products online through the company’s website. Some of them are beef-based while some are chicken-based.

Products available at the time of writing, products available include Curry Carrot and Beef, Beet Gochujang and Beef, Curry Carrot and Chicken, Citrus Kale and Chicken, Sweet Potato and Chicken, and Gold Squash and Chicken.

Each of the blends includes 50% meat and 50% vegetables and spices.

At the time of writing, there is a Shark Tank sampler available to buy that includes five packages of meat, which can be purchased for $39.99.

4. The Beef Used Comes From Mississippi

According to the company website, all of the beef used by Misfit Foods comes from Home Place Pastures in Mississippi.

Home Place Pastures is a farm that is “committed to the ethical treatment of our animals, the stewardship of our land, and the health of our community,” according to the website.

The chicken comes from Freebird Chicken, which the website says is a certified partner of the Global Animal Partnership, and the chickens are raised with no antibiotics and fed a 100% vegetarian diet.

5. The Meats are More Environmentally Friendly Than Traditional Products

According to the FAQ on the company website, the products made and sold by Misfit Foods are more environmentally friendly than their traditional counterparts.

“The meat industry has a significant impact on the environment, and the average American eats more than 200 lbs of meat every year,” the website reads. “Put simply, most folks aren’t ready to give up meat cold turkey. We believe that tackling climate change must mean tackling meat consumption, and we believe that such a huge problem demands multiple solutions – like ours!”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Misfit Foods gets a deal from one of the Sharks.

