Where to Watch Miss Teen USA 2021 Live Streaming

After the preliminary round, 16 girls from the 70th Miss Teen USA pageant made it to the final round.

As noted by News 9 (KWTV), Miss Teen USA can be watched live at 8 p.m on FYI and Hulu. If you don’t have Hulu or FYI, virtual tickets for the competition can be purchased for $40 via pageantvision.com.

The 2021 Miss USA pageant is slated to go down on November 27, 2021, at the Paradise Cover Theater of River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will be hosted by “Dance Moms” star Kalani Hilliker and media personality Nicole Adamo.

Last year’s winner, Kiʻilani Arruda from Hawaii, will crown her successor when she’s announced at the end of the pageant.

The preliminaries — where the contestants competed in swimsuit and evening gowns — went down on November 26, 2021, and now the final pageant, which features interviews, will air live Saturday, November 27, 2021, starting at 8 p.m. ET and run for one hour.

The event will have six judges: “Dance Moms” star Chloe Lukasiak, Claudia Correa, Joni Rogers, Madison Brodsky, Olivia Ponton and Veneta Cooper.

Miss Teen USA 2021 Preview

Some of the contestants from Miss Teen USA 2021 spoke with News 9 (KWTV), saying they worked for “months” to get ready for the competition.

“It’s a lot of mental preparation, a lot of interview preparation, physical, wardrobe, styling, walking practice. There’s so much that goes into it really discovering and rediscovering who you are as a person,” Miss District of Columbia USA Sasha Perea told the outlet.

Madison Bryant, Miss North Carolina USA, told News 9 (KWTV) the experience has been magical.

“From the moment that we got to see the stage for the first time, to the moment that we got to introduce ourselves as our state, it’s all magic and these are things that you can only experience one time in your life so we’re really soaking it up,” she said.

Arruda Was the Second Hawaiian to Be Crowned Miss Teen USA

When Arruda took over the Miss Teen USA title in 2020, she became the second Hawaiian and the first teen from Kaua‘i to take home the title, The Garden Island wrote. She was crowned by the 2019 winner, Kaliegh Garris.

Arruda said she was thrilled when she won.

“I am so excited to be your new Miss Teen USA,” Arruda said, per The Garden Island. “I still can’t believe it. Every single one of the girls up there with me would have been an amazing winner, and I am so excited it was me. I am so proud to represent Hawai‘i and my home island.”

Arruda wanted to use her title to advocate for autism awareness.

“I plan to use this platform to help advocate for those with autism, like my little brother,” she said at the time, as noted by the outlet. “This is a dream come true for me, and I think you could see from my reaction that I truly couldn’t believe it.”

The beauty queen said it was a “dream” to win the competition. “Thank you everyone so much for all of the love and support over this past week! 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram on November 11, 2020. “I am so excited for the year to come!”

