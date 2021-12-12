Miss Universe 2021 Judges, Host & Performers

Tonight is the 70th Miss Universe Competition, with women from around the world competing to follow in the footsteps of the 69th winner, Andrea Meza. The title-holder will be crowned live from Eilat, Israel.

The Miss Universe Organization annually puts on the event, as well as the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions. According to their website, it “is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to realize their goals through experiences that build self- confidence and create opportunities for success.”

This year will see the return of a familiar face as host, with an international panel of judges and performers. Here is what you need to know:

Steve Harvey Returns as Host

Comedian Steve Harvey will return as host of the Miss Universe competition after taking a year off. He previously hosted the event in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo took over hosting duties for the 2020 competition.

“This is my sixth time hosting the Miss Universe competition and it is always a highlight of my year. Each show I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage,” Harvey told People. “I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.”

According to the outlet, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Carson Kressley and 2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst will be backstage hosts.

Adriana Lima, Lori Harvey and Rena Sofer Among Selection Committee Members

The Miss Universe competition is judged by a selection committee, including Harvey’s daughter Lori.

“I am so excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. It’s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,” she told People.

Lori added, “Also, I am not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also excited to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine!”

According to Miss Universe, joining Lori on the preliminary and final rounds are Puerto Rican actress Adamari López, Brazilian model Adriana Lima, 2016 Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, Filipina model Marian Rivera and Indian actress Urvashi Rautela.

Backstage host and former Miss Universe competitor Cheslie Kryst and the 1976 Miss Universe Rina Mor Goder serve on the preliminary selection committee. Rena Sofer, an American actress starring in “The Bold and the Beautiful,” will serve on the finals selection committee.

JoJo and Noa Kirel Are Set to Perform

Miss Universe announced JoJo and Noa Kirel are set to perform at this year’s Miss Universe competition.

JoJo is an American singer, songwriter and actress who rose to fame in 2004 for her song, “Leave (Get Out).” According to Vulture, in 2015, she won a 10-year legal battle preventing her from releasing music. The 30-year-old has since released four albums, the latest of which is “Trying Not To Think About It.” She also placed second in the fifth season of “The Masked Singer,” competing as the Black Swan.

While reminiscing on her Christmas album last year, JoJo wrote on Instagram, “the fact that I’m posting this video while in Israel preparing fo perform at Miss Universe right now is not lost on me. I cried when we landed. Thinking of all the Christmas songs I’ve ever heard and how all of them are inspired by this holy place. I’m beyond grateful. Yes, it’s 3:15 am here and this jet lag is DIF’RINT.”

Kirel was referred to as “Israeli’s biggest pop star” by The Hollywood Reporter, releasing her first song “Medabrim” at 14 years old. She has won “Best Israeli Act” at the MTV European Music Awards every year starting in 2017. This year she released her first two English-language singles, “Please Don’t Suck” and “Bad Little Thing.” The 20-year-old actress and dancer has been a judge on “Israeli’s Got Talent” since 2018.

“I’m so excited and honored to be performing at Miss Universe,” Kirel said on the Miss Universe website. “By believing in themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams, these women from around the world live and breathe the values of the Miss Universe Organization, and I can’t wait to share this celebratory moment with all of them on this incredible global stage.”

The 70th Miss Universe Competition airs live from Eilat, Israel at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Fox and Telemundo.

