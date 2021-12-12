Miss Universe 2021 Winner Revealed LIVE

The 2021 Miss Universe Competition is slated to air live from Eilat, Israel on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Get the rundown on the winners of the night. The pageant is in its 70th year.

Host Steve Harvey joked he was only six years younger than the competition, which started in 1952. Last year’s event was hosted by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez.

Miss Universe 2021 began with last year’s winner of Miss Universe, Andrea Meza from Mexico, driving her car.

Read on below for the winners of the night.

This is a live article and will be updated throughout the show.

Top 16 Miss Universe 2021 Winners

There were 80 delegates from around the globe — and every continent, except Antarctica — competing for the title this year, but only one would become the new Miss Universe.

The 80 contestants were judged during the preliminary competition, with the results airing during the live show.

The selection panel, who are also known as judges, was comprised of Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela, recording artist Marian Rivera, soap opera star Rena Sofer, supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Telemundo Host Adamari Lopez, and, Harvey’s daughter: model, and entrepreneur Lori Harvey.

And the 16 semifinalists were (in the order they were announced) …

Each of the top 16 contestants competed in the swimsuit competition segment.

Who Won Miss Universe 2020

Heading into the pageant, Meza said that she was “excited” for the event.

“I loved my look for the preliminary competition and sharing the stage with @carsonkressley 🙌🏼😍,” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, let’s talk about the stage!!! Isn’t it incredible? So excited for the @missuniverse final on Sunday at 7pm ET.”

During her reign as Miss Universe, Meza advocated for women’s equality and implored people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Being the only Miss Universe crowned during the COVID-19 pandemic has made my reign

unforgettable,” Meza said in a press release. “I hope that the world takes the vaccine as soon as it is available so that, come December, as many people as possible can join the 70th anniversary celebration in Israel.”

After missing out on last year’s competition, “Family Feud” star Steve Harvey has returned to host Miss Universe for the sixth time.

“Each show I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage,” Harvey told People. “I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.”

READ NEXT: Miss Universe 2020-21 Winner Revealed