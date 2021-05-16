Miss Universe 2020-21 Winners Announced Live

The 2020 Miss Universe Competition is airing live from Hollywood, Florida tonight, on May 16, 2021, right now. Read on below for the winners of the night, as we update this post with new coverage live.
In recent years, the show aired on the Fox network, but this year’s event airs on the FYI network. For those confused about the 2020 pageant being held in 2021, the pageant had been postponed due to COVID, according to Newsweek.
Last year’s winner of Miss Universe was Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa and tonight, she will relinquish her crown.
Since 2015, Steve Harvey has hosted the Miss Universe competition, but this year, he will not be participating in the event. Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo are the new hosts. And, the night’s big performer will be singer Luis Fonsi.
Ahead of the 2020-2021 edition of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated, “We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of Miss Universe—one that will be memorable, special and totally innovative,” as reported by People.
Top 21 Miss Universe 2021 Winners
Feeling the moment #MissUniverse @EmaSavahl
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/D3ylIcE1Iq
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
There were 74 delegates in the mix this year, but only one would be crowned Miss Universe 2021. Kicking things off, the hosts revealed that the top 16 this year would actually be a top 21.
The 74 contestants were judged during the previously held preliminary competition, with the results airing live tonight. The selection committee, also known as the judges, is made up of executive Sheryl Adkins-Green, actress Arden Cho, businesswoman Christine Duffy, TV host Keltie Knight, Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee, entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala, businesswoman Tatyana Orozco, and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera.
And the 21 semifinalists are (in the order they were announced) …
The first to make it in to the Top 21 is…Columbia! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/j6Gc2bNYcF
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Next for the Top 21…Peru! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/H66kzxRHqx
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Making her way to the Top 21 is…Australia! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/l9KNxbyQnl
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Welcome to the Top 21, France! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/q0DlyOSvrb
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Yes, Myanmar! Owning the stage in @EmaSavahl.
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/eqoZVKi3eQ
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Miss Jamaica Miqueal-Symone Williams
Top 21 here she comes! Way to go, Jamaica! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/F4MWOyLtNG
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Who's next? Mexico made the Top 21 cut! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/1dRDmJM8Ue
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez
On her way to the Top 21…Dominican Republic! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/4xEZeYy7Mb
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Congratulations, USA! You made the Top 21! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/O1OL3Wmong
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Miss Indonesia RR Ayu Maulida Putri
Fierce, Indonesia! 🔥 @EmaSavahl
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/PultwZHUHi
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Miss Argentina Alina Luz Akselrad
Another Top 21 spot goes to Argentina! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/cOjOXo6qa5
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Hello, India! You're in the Top 21! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/EjWg9JJtrp
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Curaçao! Way to go, you're in the Top 21! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/lVcfySFqdb
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Miss Puerto Rico Estefania Soto
Time to shine, Puerto Rico! You're in the Top 21! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/azwrEXlbwf
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Yes, Philippines! @EmaSavahl #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/Xi0SK0dvcq
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Strutting into the Top 21 is Brazil! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/FdsVyWf6cr
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Miss Great Britain Jeanette Akua
We see you, Great Britain! 🔥 #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/uDFfRGt0VU
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Let's go, Nicaragua! You're in the Top 21! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/iUEZMGKyDM
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Joining the Top 21 is…Thailand! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/aZuo7L4l5e
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Next in the Top 21 is…Costa Rica! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/WNHDvZfogj
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
And taking the final spot in the Top 21 is Vietnam! #MISSUNIVERSE
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/SlceaK98jA
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Each of the top 21 contestants competed in the swimsuit competition segment.
Top 10 Winners of Miss Universe
Make some noise!! 📣 #MissUniverse
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/pzRbeF8MLc
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
Following the swimsuit competition, the top 10 finalists were revealed. Here is the list:
Miss Jamaica
Miss Dominican Republic
Miss India
Miss Peru
Miss Australia
Miss Puerto Rico
Miss Thailand
Miss Costa Rica
Miss Mexico
Miss Brazil
