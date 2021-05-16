Miss Universe 2020-21 Winners Announced Live

Miss Universe 2021 Live Winner

Getty Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Nick Teplit appear onstage at the Miss Universe 2021 National Costume Show.

The 2020 Miss Universe Competition is airing live from Hollywood, Florida tonight, on May 16, 2021, right now. Read on below for the winners of the night, as we update this post with new coverage live.

In recent years, the show aired on the Fox network, but this year’s event airs on the FYI network. For those confused about the 2020 pageant being held in 2021, the pageant had been postponed due to COVID, according to Newsweek.

Last year’s winner of Miss Universe was Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa and tonight, she will relinquish her crown.

Since 2015, Steve Harvey has hosted the Miss Universe competition, but this year, he will not be participating in the event. Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo are the new hosts. And, the night’s big performer will be singer Luis Fonsi.

Ahead of the 2020-2021 edition of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated, “We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of Miss Universe—one that will be memorable, special and totally innovative,” as reported by People.

Top 21 Miss Universe 2021 Winners

There were 74 delegates in the mix this year, but only one would be crowned Miss Universe 2021. Kicking things off, the hosts revealed that the top 16 this year would actually be a top 21.

The 74 contestants were judged during the previously held preliminary competition, with the results airing live tonight. The selection committee, also known as the judges, is made up of executive Sheryl Adkins-Green, actress Arden Cho, businesswoman Christine Duffy, TV host Keltie Knight, Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee, entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala, businesswoman Tatyana Orozco, and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera.

And the 21 semifinalists are (in the order they were announced) …

Miss Colombia Laura Olascuaga


Miss Peru Janick Maceta


Miss Australia Maria Thattil


Miss France Amandine Petit


Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin


Miss Jamaica Miqueal-Symone Williams


Miss Mexico Andrea Meza


Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez


Miss USA Asya Branch


Miss Indonesia RR Ayu Maulida Putri


Miss Argentina Alina Luz Akselrad


Miss India Adline Castelino


Miss Curacao Chantal Wiertz


Miss Puerto Rico Estefania Soto


Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo


Miss Brazil Julia Gama


Miss Great Britain Jeanette Akua


Miss Nicaragua Ana Marcelo


Miss Thailand Amanda Obdam


Miss Costa Rica Ivonne Cerdas


Miss Vietnam Khanh Van Nguyen

Each of the top 21 contestants competed in the swimsuit competition segment.

Top 10 Winners of Miss Universe

Following the swimsuit competition, the top 10 finalists were revealed. Here is the list:

Miss Jamaica
Miss Dominican Republic
Miss India
Miss Peru
Miss Australia
Miss Puerto Rico
Miss Thailand
Miss Costa Rica
Miss Mexico
Miss Brazil

