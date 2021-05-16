Miss Universe 2020-21 Winners Announced Live

The 2020 Miss Universe Competition is airing live from Hollywood, Florida tonight, on May 16, 2021, right now. Read on below for the winners of the night, as we update this post with new coverage live.

In recent years, the show aired on the Fox network, but this year’s event airs on the FYI network. For those confused about the 2020 pageant being held in 2021, the pageant had been postponed due to COVID, according to Newsweek.

Last year’s winner of Miss Universe was Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa and tonight, she will relinquish her crown.

Since 2015, Steve Harvey has hosted the Miss Universe competition, but this year, he will not be participating in the event. Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo are the new hosts. And, the night’s big performer will be singer Luis Fonsi.

Ahead of the 2020-2021 edition of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated, “We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of Miss Universe—one that will be memorable, special and totally innovative,” as reported by People.

Top 21 Miss Universe 2021 Winners

There were 74 delegates in the mix this year, but only one would be crowned Miss Universe 2021. Kicking things off, the hosts revealed that the top 16 this year would actually be a top 21.

The 74 contestants were judged during the previously held preliminary competition, with the results airing live tonight. The selection committee, also known as the judges, is made up of executive Sheryl Adkins-Green, actress Arden Cho, businesswoman Christine Duffy, TV host Keltie Knight, Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee, entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala, businesswoman Tatyana Orozco, and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera.

And the 21 semifinalists are (in the order they were announced) …

Miss Colombia Laura Olascuaga



Miss Peru Janick Maceta



Miss Australia Maria Thattil



Miss France Amandine Petit



Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin



Miss Jamaica Miqueal-Symone Williams



Miss Mexico Andrea Meza



Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez



Miss USA Asya Branch



Miss Indonesia RR Ayu Maulida Putri



Miss Argentina Alina Luz Akselrad



Miss India Adline Castelino



Miss Curacao Chantal Wiertz



Miss Puerto Rico Estefania Soto



Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo



Miss Brazil Julia Gama



Miss Great Britain Jeanette Akua



Miss Nicaragua Ana Marcelo



Miss Thailand Amanda Obdam



Miss Costa Rica Ivonne Cerdas



Miss Vietnam Khanh Van Nguyen

Each of the top 21 contestants competed in the swimsuit competition segment.

Top 10 Winners of Miss Universe

Following the swimsuit competition, the top 10 finalists were revealed. Here is the list:

Miss Jamaica

Miss Dominican Republic

Miss India

Miss Peru

Miss Australia

Miss Puerto Rico

Miss Thailand

Miss Costa Rica

Miss Mexico

Miss Brazil

