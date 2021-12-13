Miss Universe 2021 Top 10 Winners Revealed Live

The top 10 winners to emerge from the 2021 Miss Universe Competition — hosted by Steve Harvey and taking place live from Eilat, Israel, on Sunday, December 12, 202 — were revealed.

For the first time, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza shared that she would become a presenter on the Telemundo network after her reign as a global beauty queen ended.

After the top 10 were announced, presenter Carson Kressley was joined by former Miss Universe Rina Mor-Goder, who hails from Israel. She won the competition in 1976.

“I’m so happy that the miss universe organization chose to celebrate 70th anniversary in Israel, my hometown, so we could show you all our beautiful country,” she said.

Here are the winners of Miss Universe 2021:

Top 10 Winners of Miss Universe 2021

Following the swimsuit competition, the top 10 finalists were revealed. Here is the list, in the order they were announced by host Steve Harvey:

Before the next round of winners were announced, the top 10 finalists competed in the evening gown category.

Who Is Miss USA 2021?

Miss USA Elle Smith took home the crown on November 30, 2021.

Smith, who hails from Kentucky, wrote on Instagram that she was “thrilled and honored” to take home the crown.

“I can’t say thank you enough to every single person who has supported me on this journey,” she wrote. “Every single comment, every single message and prayer did not go unnoticed.”

“To the great state of Kentucky, you will forever have my heart,” she continued. “You believed and loved on me since I was crowned in May and there is no other state I would have wanted to represent on the Miss USA stage.”

Since its inception, eight Miss USAs have gone on to win Miss Universe. Most recently, Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo took home the title of Miss Universe for USA in 2013.

The Miss 2021 Universe Competitors Explored Israel

The Miss Universe Organization had been eyeing Israel as a potential location for the competition for years. The three-hour event, which was broadcast live on Fox in the U.S. and 160 countries and territories around the world, will end with 2020’s Miss Universe, Mexico’s Andrea Meza, handing over her crown to her successor.

“Israel has been on our shortlist of host countries for a number of years due to its rich history, beautiful landscapes, myriad of cultures and appeal as a global tourist destination,” said Paula M. Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe Organization, in a press release.

“As we sought an impressive location for our 70th anniversary celebration, it became clear through our conversations with acting Mayor Lankri and the Israeli Ministry that Israel has the resources and demonstrated the commitment to host Miss Universe in December,” she continued. “We look forward to deepening our commitment and creating meaningful cultural conversation, connection and understanding through this partnership.”

