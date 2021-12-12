Miss Universe 2021 Top 16 Contestants Revealed LIVE

Here are the 2021 Miss Universe Top 16 finalists. They were selected after a preliminary competition that took place in the few days’ prior to the live pageant. The preliminary competition included interviews, a swimsuit competition and an evening gown competition, plus an online vote where fans got to vote for one woman to make the Top 16.

The Top 16 contestants are listed below. This is the first time the pageant has done a Top 16 since the 2017 pageant; the past few years have started with a Top 20.

Here is how to watch a live stream online of the pageant.

The Top 16 Finalists Are…

Miss France Clémence Botino

Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa

Miss Singapore Nandita Banna

Miss Panama Brenda Smith Lezama

Miss Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez

Miss Bahamas Chantel O’Brian

Miss Japan Juri Watanabe

Miss Great Britain Emma Collingridge

Miss United States Elle Smith

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Vietnam Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen (voted in by the fans)

Miss Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira

Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Miss Venezuela Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño

Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane

Seven of our predicted Top 10 are in the Top 16.

The first to make it in to the Top 16 is France! #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv" pic.twitter.com/wYvjwDfsVn — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Before they were announced, judge Adriana Lima gave them some advice, saying, “As Miss Universe, you’re going to be under the public eye. You’re going to be an example for women around the world. It’s a big responsibility. Use this responsibility to do good, to create and express positive vibes and represent women around the world and help women.”

The 2021 Miss Universe Pageant Information





Play



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition | FULL SHOW Watch the 70th Edition of the MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition, LIVE from Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe 2021 will be the 70th Miss Universe pageant, to be held on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event. Learn more about the competition at missuniverse.com… 2021-12-10T20:03:04Z

The 70th annual Miss Universe competition is airing live from Eilat, Israel on Sunday, December 12.

Steve Harvey is back hosting the pageant after taking 2020 off and his daughter, Lori Harvey, is on the selection committee that is judging the contestants. Performers include U.S. pop star JoJo and Israeli pop star Noa Kirel.

“I’m so excited and honored to be performing at Miss Universe,” said Kirel in a statement. “By believing in themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams, these women from around the world live and breathe the values of the Miss Universe Organization, and I can’t wait to share this celebratory moment with all of them on this incredible global stage.”

The 2021 competition features two competitors who have not been a part of the Miss Universe competition ever or in a very long time — 2021 is the first time that a delegate from the United Arab Emirates has competed in the competition, plus Miss Universe Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in over 40 years.

Prior to the competition starting, the delegates toured the host country, beginning in Jerusalem and ending in Eilat.

The 2021 competition aims to “shine a spotlight on the issue of global warming as part of a green agenda that corresponds with the values of the host country,” according to the pageant’s press release.

It continues:

Using the Miss Universe platform, the December 12 production will highlight both the bold contestants of the past and the social and global issues they faced in their time, and the fact that climate change is on the world agenda for the next generation of women. The broadcast will aim to raise awareness amongst the hundreds of millions of spectators, with the hopes of inspiring action in contestants’ community.

“As a company that has the distinct advantage of bringing a global spotlight to world issues, I look forward to showcasing both how our contestants can make a difference in their communities and around the world,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, in a statement. “I know that the city of Eilat will provide a great space for our contestants to learn and grow together.”

READ NEXT: Watch Miss Universe 2021 Competition Live Stream Online