Miss Universe 2021 Top 10 Favorites & Winner Predictions

There are 80 delegates from all over the world competing in the 2021 Miss Universe pageant at the “Universe Arena” in Eilat, Israel on Sunday, December 12. Here are our picks for the Top 10 finalists and who we think will win it all. And here is how to stream the pageant online.

These predictions are based on which countries historically do well at the Miss Universe pageant, plus picking out some frontrunners from watching the preliminary live stream online.

Miss Brazil Teresa Santos





This 23-year-old volleyball player is “last-year psychology student, an entrepreneur in the jewelry business and a model. Born and raised in the northeast of Brazil, she grew up in contact with nature and that is why she strongly believes in sustainability,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa

This 27-year-old environmental activist is “an Afro-Colombian woman born in Cartagena de Indias and raised in the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. She’s a professional in international relations and has received a diploma in Marketing and Strategy from La Verne University in the United States,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

Miss Mexico Debora Hallal





This 25-year-old activist is “a dreamer who has dedicated her work for more than five years to her social project called One Purpose. She has inspired and connected marginalized people to develop a more united community,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

Miss Namibia Chelsi Shikongo





This 24-year-old comedian is “an international model in Germany, South Africa, and Singapore. She raised 22,000 dollars in two days for the 150 families who lost their homes to a devastating fire in 2020. Chelsi is a self-taught creative entrepreneur. She is a standup comedian and built her comedy brand called Namibian Girl Humor. She has worked on sets and events as special effects and artistic makeup artist,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira





This 22-year-old model is “the CEO of NF (Nadia Ferreira) a family business for women seeking sustainable development as well as who suffer domestic violence. Nadia’s participation in the Miss Universe is widely accepted, being declared by the Chamber of Deputies as a national and cultural interest of the nation. She also is a social activist,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez





This 26-year-old is the first member of the LGBTQIA+ community to win the title of Miss Universe Philippines. She is also “a community development worker, a Philippine Navy Marines Reservist under the 82nd Marine Battalion Reserve of the Naval Reserve Center of Eastern Visayas,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

Miss Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez





This 21-year-old student is “currently completing a double major in biology and pre-med with hopes of continuing a career in medicine with a specialty in dermatology. She is also the current president of the International Students Association of her university,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane





This 24-year-old law graduate “attended Pro Arte Alphen Park in Tshwane which combines the arts and business in its curriculum, and studied ballet with the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) before graduating from the University of Pretoria,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

Miss United States Elle Smith

This 23-year-old reporter is the reigning Miss USA and won Miss Kentucky before that. She has a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Kentucky and is now an on-air reporter for WHAS-TV.

Miss Venezuela Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño





This 25-year-old actress is “the youngest of seven siblings from a family of rich traditional values who received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with honors from the Andrés Bello Catholic University. She works as the Communications Director for CEOS, an international app that provides innovative learning skills,” according to her Miss Universe profile.

The Top 5 and The Winner

We predict the Top 5 will be:

Miss Namibia Chelsi Shikongo

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira

Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Miss Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez

Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane

And we think the woman who will win the title and the crown is Miss Namibia Chelsi Shikongo. It would be Namibia’s first win since Michelle McLean won in 1992.

