Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig Posts Photo in Bed With Tiara

The new Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, of Denmark, celebrated the morning after the pageant by posting a photo showing her in bed, in a bathrobe, while wearing her tiara.

The November 17 Instagram post accrued more than 450,000 likes in just six hours. “First sunrise as Miss Universe 🌅👑 Waking up with gratitude, dreams, and a crown—ready to embrace this incredible journey,” the post, which was cross-posted on her personal page and the Miss Universe page, reads.

The Instagram post contained a carousel of photos, all showing Theilvig in bed in the robe. She describes herself on Instagram as, “Animal Protection Advocate💫 Entrepreneur💫 Former pro dancer💫.” She has 531,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Works ‘in the Diamond Selling Business,’ Reports Say

According to the Associated Press, when Theilvig won the Miss Universe crown on November 16, she became the 73rd Miss Universe and the first from Denmark.

The AP described her as “an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond-selling business.” According to AP, Miss Nigeria placed second in the pageant, which was held in Mexico City.

In October, Theilvig posted a video showing her at an animal shelter to her Instagram page. “The impact of the efforts here is profound. Each animal adopted means another life saved, and the community becomes more aware of the importance of protecting these vulnerable creatures. It’s a beautiful cycle of love and responsibility,” 🐶💕 she wrote.

Her victory didn’t come without controversy; the contestant from Panama was expelled from the pageant after being accused of visiting her boyfriend in a hotel room, The New York Post reported.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Started an Eyelash Company & Worked as a Dance Instructor, Reports Say

The Miss Universe website says that Theilvig gave a “winning answer” during the pageant that “stole our hearts.”

The quote was: “No matter where you come from, no matter your past, you can always choose to turn it into your strengths,” the pageant website says.

According to Preview, Theilvig, 21, opened her own eyelash company at age 16.

She has also worked as a dance instructor, Preview reported. According to Preview, in a post-pageant interview, she said, “Dance has always been my escape, my way to express myself and connect with others.”

On November 6, she wrote on Instagram, “Every flower blooms in its own time. Empowerment comes from embracing our unique journeys and celebrating our strengths. 🌺🌺🌺”

“To everyone out there: never underestimate the power of your voice and your dreams. Wear your passions boldly, just like this vibrant red dress, and let your spirit shine! Together, we can inspire each other,” she added.

On November 5, she wrote, “Woooow, I can’t believe week 1 has already passed at Miss Universe 2024! I’m already so many incredible and memorable experiences richer! I’m enjoying this experience more and more every day and time just flies by! So thrilled to finally be done with registration & fittings and ready for whatever comes next with exciting activities!!!”