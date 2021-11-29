Miss USA 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Miss USA pageant is taking place on November 29, 2021, at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fifty-one women from across the country will be competing as they take part in a two-hour pageant that includes a swimsuit secion, evening gown wear and an onstage question-and-answer segment.

The pageant starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FYI and Hulu. If you don’t have cable and don’t have Hulu, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Miss USA 2021 online:

Miss USA 2021 Preview

The 2021 Miss USA pageant is being hosted by Emmy-winning actress Zuri Hall and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, while media personality Nicole Adamo serves as a lounge host for backstage commentary and interviews throughout the night.

The panel of judges includes model Alton Mason, pianist Chloe Flower, Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil, dancer and model Natalia Barulich, “Young Hollywood” host Oliver Trevena, photographer Sophie Elgort and stylist Ty Hunter.

Former Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart, the first black woman to own the Miss USA franchise after its acquisition last year, said in a press release that she wants to bring the competition to the “forefront of pop culture.”

“It is such an honor to be the first African American female franchise owner of the highly recognized Miss USA and Miss Teen USA brands. The new ownership is about ‘Pageantry Reimagined,’ which will redefine views of the pageant system,” said Crystle Stewart, President of the Miss USA Organization.

“The Miss USA Organization will seek to continually elevate the narrative of inclusivity and diversity of young females nationwide,” she continued. “In an effort to amplify the success of these new trailblazing influencers, the organization focuses on leveraging their platforms for social good while inspiring the need for strong female leadership.”

Stewart’s goal is for women to feel like they are “limitless.”

“I want to provide them with a unique experience that prepares them for success that translates beyond the pageant stage, so these young women can have the confidence to feel beautiful, powerful and know that their own happiness is limitless,” she said.

On Saturday, November 27, 2021, Breanna Myles was crowned Miss Teen USA 2021. She became the first Floridian to earn the title. “I AM MISS TEEN USA!!! I cannot believe this is what God had in store for my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so thankful & ready to get started on being an impactful mentor and role model to every single person I come across.” The 2021 Miss USA pageant airs live Monday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FYI.

