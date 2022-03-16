Miss World 2021 Top 12 Favorites & Winner Predictions

There are 98 delegates from all over the world competing in the 2021 Miss World pageant. Here are our picks for the Top 12 finalists and who we think will win it all when the finals take place live Wednesday, March 16 starting at 78 p.m. Eastern times on Reelz and Univision. And here is how to stream the pageant online.

These predictions are based on which countries historically do well at the Miss World pageant, plus picking out some frontrunners from watching the preliminary competition online.

Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace

Ths 23-year-old student “has a Degree in Marketing and Management and would like to continue her studies with a Masters Degree. She enjoys singing, dancing and traveling,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss England Rehema Muthamia

This 25-year-old health technology consultant is “currently working as a Health Technology Consultant and has ambitions to complete a PhD in Medical Genetics. Among other things, she enjoys baking, playing the guitar, singing and salsa dancing,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss Iceland Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir

This 26-year-old student and make-up artist is “also a certified trainer in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. She enjoys playing the piano and dancing. ‘The Power of Now’ is her favorite book,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss India Manasa Varanasi

This 24-year-old financial information analyst “is a graduate of Computer Science Engineering and had recently been working as a Financial Information Analyst. She has future ambitions to host her own talk and news show,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss Jamaica Khalia Hall

This 25-year-old CEO and chef “completed a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and is currently the owner of a plant-based food company and is also a qualified chef,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos

This 24-year-old international model and tourism ambassador’s “dream job would be to work for the United Nations Children’s Fund. She enjoys painting, photography, cooking and roller skating and has a talent for singing and writing,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez

This 28-year-old model and saleswoman “has ambitions to be an Entrepreneur. Her interests include hiking, cooking, swimming and playing badminton and volleyball. She also has a passion for folk dancing and singing,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss Puerto Rico Aryam Díaz Rosado

This 23-year-old student, TV presenter and model is “studying journalism and is currently working as a TV Presenter and a Model, she would like to pursue a Master’s Degree and work as TV journalist. She enjoys writing poetry and enjoys telling stories, reading and travelling around Puerto Rico,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

This 25-year-old student and foundation chair “has completed a degree in social sciences focusing on philosophy, economics, politics and international relations. She is currently continuing her studies but is also the founder and chairwoman of her own foundation. One of her dreams is to work for the United Nations. Shudufhazdo is also an advocate for mental health and has had many opportunities to speak on about it on international platforms,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss Sweden Gabriella Lomm Mann

This 26-year-old auditor and model “has dreams to be an entrepreneur. A talented singer, Gabriella’s proudest moments were when she sang at the Royal Wedding of Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as well as at an Opera in Sicily,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss United States Shree Saini

This 25-year-old business manager “has been very active in promoting [Beauty With a Purpose] in the US and across the largest media platforms. Her dream is to become a United States Secretary of Education,” according to her Miss World profile.

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

This 24-year-old medical student’s “proudest day was when she was accepted onto the course at one of the most competitive Universities in Venezuela. She also works as a Bitcoin Trader and as a Model. Alejandra has ambitions to host her own TV show,” according to her Miss World profile.

Our Top 5 Picks & Winner Prediction

We predict the Top 5 will be:

Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace

Miss India Manasa Varanasi

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

Miss United States Shree Saini

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

And we predict the winner will be Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace.

The 2021 Miss World pageant airs live Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Reelz and Univision.

