Miss World 2021-2022 Schedule: What Time & Channel to Watch

After being postponed in December, the 2021 Miss World Pageant is finally happening three months later live from Puerto Rico. Here is what you need to know about the time, channel, hosts, performers, preliminary results, and more.

Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Date & Time: The pageant airs live on Wednesday, March 16 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Channel: The English-language broadcast of the pageant is being broadcast on Reelz and the Spanish-language broadcast is airing on Univision.

Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Host & Venue: Singer/songwriter Peter Andre is hosting for the second time (he also hosted in 2019). His co-hosts for this year include actor/producer Fernando Allende and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle.

The pageant is airing live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.“We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!” said Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd, in a statement. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning has begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico.”

Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Preliminary Results: Ahead of the finals, the women competed in the head-to-head competition, the talent competition, the top model competition, and the sporting event. The winners advanced to the Top 40 and those women will be the ones featured in the finals.

The 40 semifinalists revealed via the Miss World Facebook page are:

Miss Argentina Amira Hidalgo

Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans

Miss Botswana Palesa Mofele

Miss Brazil Caroline Teixeira

Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam

Miss Canada Svetlana Mamaeva

Miss Chile Carol Drpic

Miss China Jian Siqi

Miss Colombia Andrea Aguilera

Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé

Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kopincova

Miss Dominican Republic Emmy Pena

Miss Ecuador Amar Pacheco

Miss England Rehema Muthamia

Miss France April Benayoum

Miss Guinea Nene Bah

Miss Hungary Lili Totpeti

Miss Iceland Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir

Miss India Manasa Varanasi

Miss Indonesia Carla Yules

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba

Miss Kenya Sharon Obara

Miss Madagascar Nellie Anjaratiana

Miss Malaysia Lavanya Sivaji

Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales

Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu

Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch

Miss Paraguay Bethania Borba

Miss Philippines Tracy Perez

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska

Miss Puerto Rico Aryam Diaz

Miss Somalia Khadija Omar

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

Miss Sri Lanka Sade Greenwood

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Jeanine Brandt

Miss United States Shree Saini

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha

There are 98 total delegates, with Belize, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Estonia, Guinea, Madagascar, Namibia, Norway, Saint Lucia, Serbia, Sint Maarten, and Uruguay all returning to the pageant this year.

Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Performers: The performers for the 2021 Miss World Pageant are Don Omar, Gente de Zona, Victor Manuel, Pedro Capo and the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra, according to the Miss World Facebook page.

“We’re thrilled to air the 70th Miss World Final celebrating a wonderful group of immensely talented international contestants in an entertainment-filled evening packed with stars,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at Reelz, in a statement. “Miss World is a perfect fit on Reelz with incredible real stories about the real lives of the contestants whose many contributions culminate in their Beauty with a Purpose humanitarian projects which have a direct and uplifting impact on their communities.”

The 2021 Miss World pageant airs live Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Reelz and Univision.

