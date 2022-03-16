Miss World 2021-2022 Schedule: What Time & Channel to Watch

After being postponed in December, the 2021 Miss World Pageant is finally happening three months later live from Puerto Rico. Here is what you need to know about the time, channel, hosts, performers, preliminary results, and more.
Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Date & Time: The pageant airs live on Wednesday, March 16 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Channel: The English-language broadcast of the pageant is being broadcast on Reelz and the Spanish-language broadcast is airing on Univision.
Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Host & Venue: Singer/songwriter Peter Andre is hosting for the second time (he also hosted in 2019). His co-hosts for this year include actor/producer Fernando Allende and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle.
The pageant is airing live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.“We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!” said Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd, in a statement. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning has begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico.”
Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Preliminary Results: Ahead of the finals, the women competed in the head-to-head competition, the talent competition, the top model competition, and the sporting event. The winners advanced to the Top 40 and those women will be the ones featured in the finals.
The 40 semifinalists revealed via the Miss World Facebook page are:
Miss Argentina Amira Hidalgo
Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans
Miss Botswana Palesa Mofele
Miss Brazil Caroline Teixeira
Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam
Miss Canada Svetlana Mamaeva
Miss Chile Carol Drpic
Miss China Jian Siqi
Miss Colombia Andrea Aguilera
Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé
Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kopincova
Miss Dominican Republic Emmy Pena
Miss Ecuador Amar Pacheco
Miss England Rehema Muthamia
Miss France April Benayoum
Miss Guinea Nene Bah
Miss Hungary Lili Totpeti
Miss Iceland Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir
Miss India Manasa Varanasi
Miss Indonesia Carla Yules
Miss Ireland Pamela Uba
Miss Kenya Sharon Obara
Miss Madagascar Nellie Anjaratiana
Miss Malaysia Lavanya Sivaji
Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales
Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu
Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha
Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios
Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch
Miss Paraguay Bethania Borba
Miss Philippines Tracy Perez
Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska
Miss Puerto Rico Aryam Diaz
Miss Somalia Khadija Omar
Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida
Miss Sri Lanka Sade Greenwood
Miss Trinidad and Tobago Jeanine Brandt
Miss United States Shree Saini
Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde
Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha
There are 98 total delegates, with Belize, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Estonia, Guinea, Madagascar, Namibia, Norway, Saint Lucia, Serbia, Sint Maarten, and Uruguay all returning to the pageant this year.
Miss World Pageant 2021-2022 Performers: The performers for the 2021 Miss World Pageant are Don Omar, Gente de Zona, Victor Manuel, Pedro Capo and the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra, according to the Miss World Facebook page.
“We’re thrilled to air the 70th Miss World Final celebrating a wonderful group of immensely talented international contestants in an entertainment-filled evening packed with stars,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at Reelz, in a statement. “Miss World is a perfect fit on Reelz with incredible real stories about the real lives of the contestants whose many contributions culminate in their Beauty with a Purpose humanitarian projects which have a direct and uplifting impact on their communities.”
The 2021 Miss World pageant airs live Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Reelz and Univision.
READ NEXT: Miss World 2021 Preliminary Results: Head to Head, Sports, Talent, & More
I’ve actually got paid $20100 just in a month via working easy jobs on home computer~io456~ Just when I lost my last job, I was so troubled & fortunately I located this easy on-line task & in this way I can manage to own thousand used staying in my home. ~io456~ Everybody can certainly join this opportunity & may collect extra money online heading following website.
.
>>>>>>>>>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝟎𝟏.𝐓𝐤