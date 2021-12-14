Here are the preliminary round results from the 2021 Miss World pageant (via the official Facebook page) in sports, talent, top model, head-to-head, and Beauty With a Purpose. The finals take place live Thursday, December 16 starting at 7 p.m. Eastern times on Reelz and Univision.

These are the results as they happen; this post will be updated as more results become available.

The Head-to-Head Challenge





Play



Video Video related to miss world 2021 results: head to head, sports, talent, & more 2021-12-14T14:38:17-05:00

This challenge divides the women into groups of five or six members and has them answer questions, then fans voted online via social media, the Miss World website, and the Mobstar app.

The eight women who advanced to the Top 30 out of the head-to-head challenge are:

Miss Botswana Palesa Mofele

Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam

Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé

Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Paraguay Bethania Borba

Miss Philippines Tracy Perez

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

The Top Model Challenge





Play



Miss World Fashion Show 2021 Miss World Fashion Show 2021 2021-12-08T21:35:21Z

The Top Model finals were held back on December 6. This event sends one woman to the Top 30 after three rounds of runway modeling. The designs for the 2021 pageant were national dresses and clothing made by local designers from their home countries.

The Top 13 of the Top Model challenge are:

Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans

Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam

Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé

Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kopincova

Miss Dominican Republic Emmy Peña

Miss France April Benayoum

Miss Kenya Sharon Obara

Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska

Miss Puerto Rico Aryam Díaz Rosado

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha

And the final three are Miss Puerto Rico as second runner-up, Miss Cameroon as first runner-up and Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé as the winner.

The Sports Challenge

The sports challenge is an all-day competition where the women compete in various track-and-field events — a 60-yard dash, a team relay race, the long jump, and more. The women are divided into four teams and then the top athletes from each team face off head to head. The green team dominated the competition, as it had both the winner and the first runner-up; the tied second runners-up were from the blue team and yellow team.

The top four finalists are:

Winner: Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos

First runner-up: Miss Iceland Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir

Second-runners up (tie): Miss Guinea-Bissau Itchacénia Da Costa and Miss Ireland Pamela Uba

The Talent Competition

The talent finals were held on December 4. The five finalists are:

Fourth runner-up: Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch

Third runner-up: Miss Chile Carol Drpic

Second runner-up: Miss Japan Tamaki Hoshi

First runner-up: Miss Norway Amine Storrød

Winner: Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu

Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu is a contortionist, which is not a very common talent in the pageant world. She will perform her winning talent during the live pageant finals on December 16.

Beauty With A Purpose





Play



USA – Shree SAINI – Beauty with a Purpose – Miss World 2021 USA – Shree SAINI – Beauty with a Purpose Project Profile: missworld.com/#/contestants/5835 Facebook: facebook.com/MissWorldAmericaRepresentingTheUnitedStates Follow us: Website: missworld.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/MissWorld/ Instagram: instagram.com/missworld/ Twitter: twitter.com/MissWorldLtd 2021-11-13T00:08:56Z

This event is designed to draw attention to the philanthropic work the contestants take part in. It rewards the contestant with the most relevant and important charity project in her nation with an automatic spot in the quarterfinals. Most years the pageant advances five women out of this category.

The Top 10 who have advanced to the finals in this category are:

Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kopincova

Miss England Rehema Muthamia

Miss India Manasa Varanasi

Miss Kenya Sharon Obara

Miss Madagascar Nellie Anjaratiana

Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha

Miss Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

Miss Sri Lanka Sadé Greenwood

Miss United States Shree Saini

The winner of this category will be announced during the pageant, which airs live Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Reelz and Univision.

READ NEXT: Miss World 2019 Contestants and Winner Predictions