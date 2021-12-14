Miss World 2021 Results: Head to Head, Sports, Talent, & More

Here are the preliminary round results from the 2021 Miss World pageant (via the official Facebook page) in sports, talent, top model, head-to-head, and Beauty With a Purpose. The finals take place live Thursday, December 16 starting at 7 p.m. Eastern times on Reelz and Univision.
These are the results as they happen; this post will be updated as more results become available.
The Head-to-Head Challenge
This challenge divides the women into groups of five or six members and has them answer questions, then fans voted online via social media, the Miss World website, and the Mobstar app.
The eight women who advanced to the Top 30 out of the head-to-head challenge are:
- Miss Botswana Palesa Mofele
- Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam
- Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé
- Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha
- Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios
- Miss Paraguay Bethania Borba
- Miss Philippines Tracy Perez
- Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde
The Top Model Challenge
The Top Model finals were held back on December 6. This event sends one woman to the Top 30 after three rounds of runway modeling. The designs for the 2021 pageant were national dresses and clothing made by local designers from their home countries.
The Top 13 of the Top Model challenge are:
- Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans
- Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam
- Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé
- Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kopincova
- Miss Dominican Republic Emmy Peña
- Miss France April Benayoum
- Miss Kenya Sharon Obara
- Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos
- Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios
- Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska
- Miss Puerto Rico Aryam Díaz Rosado
- Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde
- Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha
And the final three are Miss Puerto Rico as second runner-up, Miss Cameroon as first runner-up and Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé as the winner.
The Sports Challenge
The sports challenge is an all-day competition where the women compete in various track-and-field events — a 60-yard dash, a team relay race, the long jump, and more. The women are divided into four teams and then the top athletes from each team face off head to head. The green team dominated the competition, as it had both the winner and the first runner-up; the tied second runners-up were from the blue team and yellow team.
The top four finalists are:
- Winner: Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales Valdovinos
- First runner-up: Miss Iceland Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir
- Second-runners up (tie): Miss Guinea-Bissau Itchacénia Da Costa and Miss Ireland Pamela Uba
The Talent Competition
The talent finals were held on December 4. The five finalists are:
- Fourth runner-up: Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch
- Third runner-up: Miss Chile Carol Drpic
- Second runner-up: Miss Japan Tamaki Hoshi
- First runner-up: Miss Norway Amine Storrød
- Winner: Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu
Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu is a contortionist, which is not a very common talent in the pageant world. She will perform her winning talent during the live pageant finals on December 16.
Beauty With A Purpose
This event is designed to draw attention to the philanthropic work the contestants take part in. It rewards the contestant with the most relevant and important charity project in her nation with an automatic spot in the quarterfinals. Most years the pageant advances five women out of this category.
The Top 10 who have advanced to the finals in this category are:
- Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kopincova
- Miss England Rehema Muthamia
- Miss India Manasa Varanasi
- Miss Kenya Sharon Obara
- Miss Madagascar Nellie Anjaratiana
- Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha
- Miss Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez
- Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida
- Miss Sri Lanka Sadé Greenwood
- Miss United States Shree Saini
The winner of this category will be announced during the pageant, which airs live Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Reelz and Univision.
