Miss World 2021-22 Top 40 Contestants Revealed LIVE

The 2021 Miss World Pageant features 98 delegates from all over the world competing for the title. The pageant was originally supposed to take place in December 2021 but was postponed just hours before the finals were being held live in Puerto Rico due to positive COVID tests.
The preliminary competitions — Head to Head, Top Model, Sports, Talent and Beauty With a Purpose — actually took place starting in November, so the semifinalists have been being revealed on the Miss World Facebook page in the ensuing months.
Here are the Top 40 semifinalists for the 2021 Miss World Pageant.
The Top 40 Semifinalists
In alphabetical order by country, the Top 40 are:
Miss Argentina Amira Hidalgo
Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans
Miss Botswana Palesa Mofele
Miss Brazil Caroline Teixeira
Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam
Miss Canada Svetlana Mamaeva
Miss Chile Carol Drpic
Miss China Jian Siqi
Miss Colombia Andrea Aguilera
Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé
Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kopincova
Miss Dominican Republic Emmy Pena
Miss Ecuador Amar Pacheco
Miss England Rehema Muthamia
Miss France April Benayoum
Miss Guinea Nene Bah
Miss Hungary Lili Totpeti
Miss Iceland Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir
Miss India Manasa Varanasi
Miss Indonesia Carla Yules
Miss Ireland Pamela Uba
Miss Kenya Sharon Obara
Miss Madagascar Nellie Anjaratiana
Miss Malaysia Lavanya Sivaji
Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales
Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu
Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha
Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios
Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch
Miss Paraguay Bethania Borba
Miss Philippines Tracy Perez
Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska
Miss Puerto Rico Aryam Diaz
Miss Somalia Khadija Omar
Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida
Miss Sri Lanka Sade Greenwood
Miss Trinidad and Tobago Jeanine Brandt
Miss United States Shree Saini
Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde
Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha
Our Winner Predictions
Based on the preliminary results and the countries that historically do well at the Miss World Pageant, our predictions for the Top 5 are:
- Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace
- Miss India Manasa Varanasi
- Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida
- Miss United States Shree Saini
- Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde
And we predict the winner will be Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace.
The 2021 Miss World Pageant is being hosted by singer/songwriter Peter Andre alongside actor/producer Fernando Allende and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle. Performers include Don Omar, Gente de Zona, Victor Manuel, Pedro Capo and the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra.
During the broadcast, Miss World contestants worldwide will light candles for the people of Ukraine, according to the Miss World Facebook page.
The page writes:
More than 120 nations will light a candle as a symbol of a United World calling for the end of this war and the end of the death and suffering that it has inflicted on so many innocent people. More than 7000 candles have been prepared for the Miss World Final in what will be an emotional and spectacular finale to the day of support.
And Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World, said in a statement that she launched “Beauty With a Purpose” 50 years ago to encourage young people to be the light in a dark world.
“We must do something, even if it may seem never enough to light one candle, if we all light a candle together we can change the world,” said Morley. “On March 16th we are asking for everyone in the world to shine their light for Ukraine — post images on all social media — a simple image from every person, every family, every community and every country shining their light. A billion candles of love and hope, calling for peace and the end of this war.”
The 2021 Miss World pageant airs live Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Reelz and Univision.
READ NEXT: Miss World 2021 Preliminary Results: Head to Head, Sports, Talent, & More
I have received $20,700 in no more than 21 days through working part-time through a laptop.~uio115~ Just when I had lost my last job, I was so perturbed but fortunately I obtained this simple online offer now doing this I am ready to get thousand of dollars from the comfort of my home. ~uio115~ All of you can certainly try this career and gain extra money online visiting following site.
.
>>>>>>>>>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝟐𝟒.𝐓𝐤