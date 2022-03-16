Miss World 2021-22 Top 40 Contestants Revealed LIVE

The 2021 Miss World Pageant features 98 delegates from all over the world competing for the title. The pageant was originally supposed to take place in December 2021 but was postponed just hours before the finals were being held live in Puerto Rico due to positive COVID tests.

The preliminary competitions — Head to Head, Top Model, Sports, Talent and Beauty With a Purpose — actually took place starting in November, so the semifinalists have been being revealed on the Miss World Facebook page in the ensuing months.

Here are the Top 40 semifinalists for the 2021 Miss World Pageant.

The Top 40 Semifinalists

In alphabetical order by country, the Top 40 are:

Miss Argentina Amira Hidalgo

Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans

Miss Botswana Palesa Mofele

Miss Brazil Caroline Teixeira

Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam

Miss Canada Svetlana Mamaeva

Miss Chile Carol Drpic

Miss China Jian Siqi

Miss Colombia Andrea Aguilera

Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé

Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kopincova

Miss Dominican Republic Emmy Pena

Miss Ecuador Amar Pacheco

Miss England Rehema Muthamia

Miss France April Benayoum

Miss Guinea Nene Bah

Miss Hungary Lili Totpeti

Miss Iceland Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir

Miss India Manasa Varanasi

Miss Indonesia Carla Yules

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba

Miss Kenya Sharon Obara

Miss Madagascar Nellie Anjaratiana

Miss Malaysia Lavanya Sivaji

Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales

Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu

Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch

Miss Paraguay Bethania Borba

Miss Philippines Tracy Perez

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska

Miss Puerto Rico Aryam Diaz

Miss Somalia Khadija Omar

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

Miss Sri Lanka Sade Greenwood

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Jeanine Brandt

Miss United States Shree Saini

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha

Our Winner Predictions

Based on the preliminary results and the countries that historically do well at the Miss World Pageant, our predictions for the Top 5 are:

Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace

Miss India Manasa Varanasi

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

Miss United States Shree Saini

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

And we predict the winner will be Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace.

The 2021 Miss World Pageant is being hosted by singer/songwriter Peter Andre alongside actor/producer Fernando Allende and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle. Performers include Don Omar, Gente de Zona, Victor Manuel, Pedro Capo and the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra.

During the broadcast, Miss World contestants worldwide will light candles for the people of Ukraine, according to the Miss World Facebook page.

The page writes:

More than 120 nations will light a candle as a symbol of a United World calling for the end of this war and the end of the death and suffering that it has inflicted on so many innocent people. More than 7000 candles have been prepared for the Miss World Final in what will be an emotional and spectacular finale to the day of support.

And Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World, said in a statement that she launched “Beauty With a Purpose” 50 years ago to encourage young people to be the light in a dark world.

“We must do something, even if it may seem never enough to light one candle, if we all light a candle together we can change the world,” said Morley. “On March 16th we are asking for everyone in the world to shine their light for Ukraine — post images on all social media — a simple image from every person, every family, every community and every country shining their light. A billion candles of love and hope, calling for peace and the end of this war.”

The 2021 Miss World pageant airs live Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Reelz and Univision.

