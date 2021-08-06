Missouri Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 6 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. Read on to learn all the details about what does and does not qualify, including which counties chose to opt-out of Missouri’s tax-free weekend altogether.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri
For a complete list of eligible items in Missouri, see the state’s official list here.
Clothing of $100 or less per item and school supplies of $50 or less item qualify for tax-free status. Additional tax-free items include computer software of $350 each or less, personal computers up to $1,500 each, computer peripheral devices up to $1,500 each, and graphing calculators up to $150 each.
Missouri notes about clothing that qualifies:
any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body including, but not limited to, disposable diapers for infants or adults and footwear. The term shall include but not be limited to, cloth and other material used to make school uniforms or other school clothing. Items normally sold in pairs shall not be separated to qualify for the exemption. The term shall not include watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, or belt buckles…
As far as school supplies that qualify for tax-free status, Missouri notes:
any item normally used by students in a standard classroom for educational purposes, including but not limited to, textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes. The term shall not include watches, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable or desktop telephones, copiers or other office equipment, furniture, or fixtures. School supplies shall also include graphing calculators valued at $150 or less and computer software having a taxable value of $350 or less.
The following items are examples of what qualifies as computers and computer peripheral devices for tax-free status:
Laptop, desktop, or tower computer system consisting of a “central processing unity, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, and a keyboard.”
“Devices designed for use in conjunction with a personal computer,” according to Missouri’s website. This includes:
- Disk drive
- Memory module
- CD drive
- Daughterboard
- Digitalizer
- Microphone
- Modem
- Motherboard
- Mouse
- Multimedia speaker
- Printer
- Scanner
- Single-use hardware
- Single-user operating system
- Soundcard
- Video card
Items that Do Not Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri
In Missouri, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here and scroll down to the section which reads “What items normally do NOT qualify for the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday?”
This section includes the following and more:
- Watches and watchbands
- Jewelry
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Scarves
- Ties
- Umbrellas
- Headbands
- Belt buckles
- Watches
- Radios
- CD players
- Headphones
- Sporting equipment
- Stand-alone printers
- Portable or desktop telephones
- Copiers or other office equipment
- Furniture or fixtures
- And more.
Regions of Missouri Which Are NOT Participating in the Tax-Free Holiday
Not everyone in Missouri wants to participate in the tax-free holiday this weekend. The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend, according to Missouri’s website:
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Ashland
- Battlefield
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Blackwater
- Bland
- Bloomfield
- Bolivar
- Boonville
- Branson
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Cabool
- California
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Chamois
- Charlack
- Chillicothe
- Claycomo
- Clayton
- Collins
- Columbia
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Doniphan
- Edmundson
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Ellsinore
- Elsberry
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Farmington
- Fayette
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Freeman
- Fremont Hills
- Frontenac
- Garden City
- Gerald
- Glasgow
- Granby
- Grandin
- Grant City
- Green City
- Greendale
- Half Way
- Hartville
- Hawk Point
- Higginsville
- Hollister
- Holts Summit
- Houston
- Ironton
- Jane
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Koshkonong
- Ladue
- Laurie
- Leadington
- Liberal
- Licking
- Loma Linda
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marble Hill
- Marceline
- Marlborough Village
- Marshfield
- Marthasville
- Merriam Woods Village
- Meta
- Moberly
- Monett
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Mount Vernon
- Naylor
- Neosho
- New Haven
- New Madrid
- New Melle
- Nixa
- Noel
- Norborne
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Palmyra
- Paris
- Pattonsburg
- Peculiar
- Pevely
- Platte Woods
- Poplar Bluff
- Purdy
- Qulin
- Reeds Spring
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Rock Hill
- Rockaway Beach
- Savannah
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Shelbina
- Shrewsbury
- Skidmore
- Smithton
- Smithville
- Springfield
- St Ann
- St Elizabeth
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Stockton
- Sugar Creek
- Taos
- Thayer
- Town & Country
- Trenton
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Urich
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Walnut Grove
- Warson Woods
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs
The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes, according to Missouri’s website:
- Audrain
- Barry
- Benton
- Bollinger
- Boone
- Callaway
- Camden
- Carroll
- Cedar
- Christian
- Clinton
- Cole
- Cooper
- Dade
- Dallas
- Greene
- Grundy
- Henry
- Howard
- Iron
- Jasper
- Lawrence
- Linn
- Livingston
- Mercer
- Moniteau
- Morgan
- Newton
- Oregon
- Osage
- Ozark
- Phelps
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Ray
- Reynolds
- Saline
- Shelby
- St. Charles
- St. Francois
- Ste Genevieve
- Stoddard
- Stone
- Taney
- Texas
- Webster
- Wright
