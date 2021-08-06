Missouri Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 6 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. Read on to learn all the details about what does and does not qualify, including which counties chose to opt-out of Missouri’s tax-free weekend altogether.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri

For a complete list of eligible items in Missouri, see the state’s official list here.

Clothing of $100 or less per item and school supplies of $50 or less item qualify for tax-free status. Additional tax-free items include computer software of $350 each or less, personal computers up to $1,500 each, computer peripheral devices up to $1,500 each, and graphing calculators up to $150 each.

Missouri notes about clothing that qualifies:

any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body including, but not limited to, disposable diapers for infants or adults and footwear. The term shall include but not be limited to, cloth and other material used to make school uniforms or other school clothing. Items normally sold in pairs shall not be separated to qualify for the exemption. The term shall not include watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, or belt buckles…

As far as school supplies that qualify for tax-free status, Missouri notes:

any item normally used by students in a standard classroom for educational purposes, including but not limited to, textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes. The term shall not include watches, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable or desktop telephones, copiers or other office equipment, furniture, or fixtures. School supplies shall also include graphing calculators valued at $150 or less and computer software having a taxable value of $350 or less.

The following items are examples of what qualifies as computers and computer peripheral devices for tax-free status:

Laptop, desktop, or tower computer system consisting of a “central processing unity, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, and a keyboard.”

“Devices designed for use in conjunction with a personal computer,” according to Missouri’s website. This includes:

Disk drive

Memory module

CD drive

Daughterboard

Digitalizer

Microphone

Modem

Motherboard

Mouse

Multimedia speaker

Printer

Scanner

Single-use hardware

Single-user operating system

Soundcard

Video card

Items that Do Not Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Missouri

In Missouri, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and school supplies that cost more than $20 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here and scroll down to the section which reads “What items normally do NOT qualify for the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday?”

This section includes the following and more:

Watches and watchbands

Jewelry

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Scarves

Ties

Umbrellas

Headbands

Belt buckles

Watches

Radios

CD players

Headphones

Sporting equipment

Stand-alone printers

Portable or desktop telephones

Copiers or other office equipment

Furniture or fixtures

And more.

Regions of Missouri Which Are NOT Participating in the Tax-Free Holiday

Not everyone in Missouri wants to participate in the tax-free holiday this weekend. The following cities are not participating and will still be collecting city sales tax this weekend, according to Missouri’s website:

Alton

Ash Grove

Ashland

Battlefield

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Blackwater

Bland

Bloomfield

Bolivar

Boonville

Branson

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Cabool

California

Canton

Cape Girardeau

Carl Junction

Carthage

Cassville

Centertown

Chamois

Charlack

Chillicothe

Claycomo

Clayton

Collins

Columbia

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Doniphan

Edmundson

Eldon

Eldorado Springs

Ellsinore

Elsberry

Everton

Fair Grove

Farmington

Fayette

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Freeman

Fremont Hills

Frontenac

Garden City

Gerald

Glasgow

Granby

Grandin

Grant City

Green City

Greendale

Half Way

Hartville

Hawk Point

Higginsville

Hollister

Holts Summit

Houston

Ironton

Jane

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Koshkonong

Ladue

Laurie

Leadington

Liberal

Licking

Loma Linda

Manchester

Maplewood

Marble Hill

Marceline

Marlborough Village

Marshfield

Marthasville

Merriam Woods Village

Meta

Moberly

Monett

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Mount Vernon

Naylor

Neosho

New Haven

New Madrid

New Melle

Nixa

Noel

Norborne

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Owensville

Ozark

Palmyra

Paris

Pattonsburg

Peculiar

Pevely

Platte Woods

Poplar Bluff

Purdy

Qulin

Reeds Spring

Richmond Heights

Riverside

Rock Hill

Rockaway Beach

Savannah

Sedalia

Seligman

Shelbina

Shrewsbury

Skidmore

Smithton

Smithville

Springfield

St Ann

St Elizabeth

St Mary

St Peters

Ste Genevieve

Stockton

Sugar Creek

Taos

Thayer

Town & Country

Trenton

Twin Oaks

University City

Urich

Vandalia

Velda

Walnut Grove

Warson Woods

Washburn

Waynesville

Webster Groves

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

The following counties are not participating and are still collecting county sales taxes, according to Missouri’s website:

Audrain

Barry

Benton

Bollinger

Boone

Callaway

Camden

Carroll

Cedar

Christian

Clinton

Cole

Cooper

Dade

Dallas

Greene

Grundy

Henry

Howard

Iron

Jasper

Lawrence

Linn

Livingston

Mercer

Moniteau

Morgan

Newton

Oregon

Osage

Ozark

Phelps

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Ray

Reynolds

Saline

Shelby

St. Charles

St. Francois

Ste Genevieve

Stoddard

Stone

Taney

Texas

Webster

Wright

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 variant details, cases, and vaccine updates