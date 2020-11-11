Mo3 Shot & Killed: Dallas Rapper Leaves Behind 3 Young Kids

Rapper Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot and killed while driving down I-35 Freeway in Texas on November 11, 2020, according to TMZ. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Dallas, Texas, is survived by his three children. In a March interview with Flaunt magazine, he mentioned that one of his favorite songs of his frequent collaborator Boosie BadAzz was “Baby Mama,” because “now I have three of them.”

While the rapper never publicly discussed the identities of the women who mothered his children, he loved to share photos of his “mini-me’s” on Facebook and Instagram. He revealed that one of his boys turned 3 years old in August. The proud dad shared a photo of “Big Tre” surrounded by cash.

As for his daughter, Mo3 shared a selfie on Facebook in which he playfully called her, “Baby #2 She mean,” with the heart-faced emojis.

Mo3 shared a photo with all three of his children in 2019. In the picture, they are all matching Air Jordans and coordinated black, white, and red clothing.

Police Confirmed Mo3 Was Shot By an Adult Black Male, But the Suspect Remains at Large

In a statement to Heavy, the Dallas Police Department confirmed that an incident took place at 11:55 am on the morning of November 11.

They write, “… an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car. The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car. The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him. In doing so, the suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in his vehicle.”

Police said that the suspect was still at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fans Sent Thoughts & Prayers to Mo3’s Family on Social Media Following the News of His Death

Mo3’s fans shared tributes to the rapper following the news of his death. One woman described being “speechless,” while others sent their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family.

RIP MO3. I’m a fan of his music. Don’t know if they even make words for how 2020 turned out. His son lost his father today. Smh. pic.twitter.com/IKmkHuYLHr — CJ (@MrCoolinHimself) November 11, 2020

RIP MO3 🙏🏾

Bro was so talented.

Gone too soon 🕊 pic.twitter.com/j1CSzl18T7 — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 11, 2020

His friends and collaborates are shared their favorite memories of Mo3 on Instagram and Twitter. Jorge Villa wrote, “I will forever cherish all the work we did, and all the opportunities you gave me. From “All The Way Down” to “Broken Love” you the greatest to ever do it! #HSM #mo3.”

Complex Music tweeted, “The hip-hop world has suffered another loss. Rest easy, MO3.” Mo3’s death comes days after rapper King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta. He was 26.

