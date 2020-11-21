Moment: Drink Your Meditation on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Aisha Chottani and Faheem Kajee took their product, Moment: Drink Your Meditation, to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

The duo pitched their drink product to longtime Sharks Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and Daymond John as well as sometimes guest shark Blake Mycoskie.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurs are from New York City and “try and own their moment in the Tank as they ask the Sharks to take a sip of their stress-reducing beverage.”

Here’s what you should know about Moment on Shark Tank:

1. The Founders Have Practiced Meditation for Years

According to the company website, the founders of Moment have been practicing meditation for years, but they also realize that not everyone can get into it. They wanted everyone to have the feeling of bringing out their best, most creative and productive selves, however.

“Meditation is tough,” the website reads. “We get it. We created Moment so that you can get some of that feeling, without all of that work.”

They started the company to help more people reduce stress levels through a type of meditation without the work behind meditation itself.

2. The Drink is Low Calorie and Caffeine Free

According to the website, Moment is a drink that is low in calories and also caffeine-free.

The drink has no caffeine, no added sugar, is made up of a total of 9-15 calories, has “no fake stuff,” is keto-friendly, contains natural adaptogens & botanicals, and is refreshing.

The drinks come in 11.5 FL Oz (340 ml) cans and include “guaranteed zen,” the website explains.

3. Moment is Made of All-Natural Ingredients

According to FoodHack, Moment is made up of a proprietary formula that is said to reduce stress, improve focus and enhance creativity.

The company launched its product in the summer of 2020 and chose to include a “zen guarantee” with the beverages so if a customer does not get the promised benefits, they are able to get a month of meditation sessions on the house.

The drink is made of botanicals and adaptogens, which, the website states, promote alpha brainwaves that also arise during meditation and cause a feeling of calmness and clarity.

4. Kajee Was Drinking Ten Cups of Coffee a Day Prior to Taking up Meditation

Also according to the FoodHack article, Faheem Kajee was drinking up to ten cups of coffee a day and hardly sleeping. He then had a health scare and decided that he could improve his life with meditation.

“It improved his life, enhanced his focus, and decreased his stress levels,” the website reads. “He wanted to share this feeling with the world so that anyone could press pause on the afternoon rush.”

It took two years of researching before they were able to come up with their product, and now 1% of proceeds go toward helping children in schools learn about mindfulness.

5. The Drink is Available in Three Flavors

At the time of writing, Moment is available in three different flavors but can also be purchased as part of a variety pack.

The current flavors available are hibiscus dragon fruit, tulsi lemon and rooibos blood orange. Each of the drinks is described as botanical water and have no added sugar or caffeine. The packs of drinks start at $21 for the variety pack, and they are available to purchase online as a subscription or as a one-time purchase.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Moment: Drink Your Meditation can score a deal from one of the Sharks.

READ NEXT: Pan’s Mushroom Jerky on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know