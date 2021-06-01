Monica Turner, Mike Tyson’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Monica Turner was Mike Tyson’s wife during some of the most tumultuous times of his life. Turner and Tyson were married for five years from 1997 to 2003. Tyson’s second wife was a pediatrician who leads a private life.

Turner was born and raised in the Washington, DC area, and she is the half-sister of Michael S. Steele, the former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, according to The Washington Post.

A two-part documentary, “Mike Tyson: The Knockout,” digs into Tyson’s life and relationships. It aired on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time May 25 and June 1, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Turner & Tyson Met at a Party Thrown by Eddie Murphy & They Were Married in 1997

//NEWS// Mike Tyson’s former Maryland home hits the market for $8.5M: A Maryland home once owned by boxing great Mike Tyson is on the market for $8.5 million. Tyson and his former wife, Dr. Monica Turner, bought the home in the mid-1990s and lived there… https://t.co/rPZkNlb0Qp pic.twitter.com/rKsUjh6CGq — Iberic Malls Group (@Ibericmalls) May 23, 2020

Turner and Tyson met at a party thrown by Eddie Murphy in 1990, who starred in Boomerang with Tyson’s first wife, Robin Givens, according to The Sun. Tyson was married to Givens at the time. The two were friends until their friendship blossomed into a relationship, according to Celeb Gossip.

Turner and Tyson were married in a quiet, Muslim ceremony, and only invited their close friends and family members to participate in the special day, Celeb Gossip reported. They were married on April 19, 1997.

Their relationship lasted seven years before they tied the knot, the media outlet reported. They went on to have two children, son Amir and daughter, Rayna, the outlet reported. The party where Turner and Tyson first crossed paths was held at Murphy’s home in New Jersey, according to The Washington Post.

2. Turner & Tyson Continued Their Relationship Through His Prison Sentence Following His Rape Conviction

VIDEO: Mike Tyson's favorite arrest involves Ferrari plowing through glass window. https://t.co/9yeB9XnvHz pic.twitter.com/fBmY1R5ARk — theScore (@theScore) May 19, 2016

Turner and Tyson’s relationship survived his rape conviction and prison sentence, according to The Sun. Turner would visit Tyson in prison every two weeks, and their relationship grew during the time period, the news outlet said. The Washington Post also spoke about their relationship during Tyson’s sentence, reporting “Turner routinely put aside her arduous pre-medical course work to visit him.”

The prison time stemmed from a 1992 conviction of rape and other charges, according to his prison record. The record shows he was charged with one count of rape, two counts of criminal deviate conduct and one count of criminal confinement in 1991 after he was accused of raping 18-year-old Miss Black America contestant Desiree Washington in Marion County, Indiana.

Here is his prison record:

Tyson was convicted on the charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years suspended for each of the three counts he faced, with the sentences to be served concurrently, his record shows. Tyson was released after three years for good behavior, although he was on probation for four years following his release, according to The New York Times.

The rape conviction was not the only prison sentence Tyson served during his relationship with Turner.

“The boxer’s continued legal troubles contributed to their estrangement,” The Washington Post reported. “In 1999, Tyson served a one-year sentence in the Montgomery County Detention Center for assaulting two motorists. He moved to his estate in Las Vegas in August 2001.”

3. Tyson & Turner Had 2 Children, Amir & Rayna, Who Are Both Adults, & Turner Also Raised Tyson’s Daughter From a Previous Relationship

During Turner and Tyson’s five-year marriage, she gave birth to a son and a daughter. Amir is 25, and his sister, Rayna, is 23. Amir Tyson is an entrepreneur, according to his Instagram profile. The profile says he is the CEO of Debonair Attire.

Amir Tyson was born and raised in Bathesda, Maryland and graduated from American University with a degree in broadcast journalism, according to his bio. He also minored in history, his bio said, and started his business during college. He doesn’t mention his famous father in his bio.

It says:

While he pursued sports/news anchoring and loves history, he always had a strong interest in acting and being an entrepreneur. In his sophomore year, with an appreciation for fashion, he decided to start a clothing line to make upscale streetwear. What began as a concept, evolved to something more, as he put together a team and conducted research. After hard work, time and effort, the concept of Debonair became an official brand. Amir’s high quality classic tees are being sold now in several different color variations. His initial collection, the Smooth Collection, will be released in Fall 2019.

Amir’s sister, Rayna Tyson, is 25 and leads a private life, according to Essentially Sports.

In an article following the finalization of Tyson and Turner’s divorce in 2003, The Washington Post reported Turner also raised “a daughter from a previous relationship” along with their two children in their home in Bethesda, without naming the daughter.

4. Turner Accused Tyson of Adultery in Her Divorce Filings Finalized in 2003

Monica Turner, who kept the house after her divorce from Mike Tyson, is selling the roughly 19,000-square-foot property just outside Washington, D.C. https://t.co/slcQjWyYjf — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 21, 2020

While Turner did not publicly discuss her failed marriage with Tyson, divorce filings viewed by The Washington Post said she accused Tyson of adultery and frivolous spending. She filed for divorce in 2002, and the divorce was finalized in 2003, the article said.

“In an affidavit filed in June, Turner said she watched helplessly as Tyson frittered away more than $140 million in boxing earnings on luxury cars, women and exotica, such as his pet tigers and more than 1,000 pet carrier pigeons,” the Post reported.

Turner further said in court documents that Tyson committed adultery during their marriage, according to The Washington Post. Their divorce was finalized with a $6.5 settlement, which included the deed to Tyson’s mansion in Connecticut.

“It was listed for $4,750,000 and boasts 38 bathrooms, an indoor pool, movie theater, working elevator and 3,500-square-foot nightclub, according to the real estate agent handling the sale. Turner’s $6.5 million payout will include the proceeds from the sale,” the Post reported.

5. Turner Is a Pediatrician & She Stays Out of the Spotlight After Her Divorce From the Famous Heavyweight

Mike Tyson’s former Bethesda house on the market. Ex-wife Monica Turner will miss house where her family made home 25 years. She recalled time Mike kept a baby tiger on the property.

“My daughter said she got her track career running from the tiger.” https://t.co/sKPECL3vmD — Kevin B. Blackistone (@ProfBlackistone) July 11, 2020

Turner’s time in the spotlight was largely limited to her marriage to Tyson. The Washington Post discussed her avoidance of the spotlight in a 2003 article about their divorce. She did not discuss her marriage or divorce at the time.

“Turner, whom friends describe as a private person, has said little publicly about her turbulent relationship with the boxer during the 12 years of their courtship and marriage,” The Washington Post reported at the time of their divorce.

She grew up in Washington, DC in the Petworth neighborhood, the Post reported. Turner was a pediatrician in Bethesda, Maryland, the newspaper said. The article said Tyson spent little time with Turner during their marriage, mainly living at his home in Las Vegas, and added that Turner would stay at her Bethesda home after the divorce.

READ NEXT: Mike Tyson’s Record: How Many Times Was He Arrested?

