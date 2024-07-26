Montel Williams Fights Back After Ex Kamala Harris Was Called a Cat Lady

Former talk show host Montel Williams took a swipe at Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, for calling Kamala Harris, who Williams once “briefly dated,” and other top Democrats “childless cat ladies.”

Williams shared a video on July 25 of Vance speaking with then Fox News host Tucker Carlson and wrote on X, “When people tell you who they are, believe them.” The video was first shared by the “Kamala HQ” X page.

“We were effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance said in the video interview.

“It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children, and how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it? I just wanted to ask that question.”

Harris has drawn growing support from top Democrats to be the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden announced that he was not running for re-election. For example, former President Barack Obama wrote on X that he and his wife, Michelle, were supporting Harris.

Montel Williams Has Posted About Politics Several Times on His X Page This Summer

Williams has been weighing in on political issues on his X page this summer. “Just because you have right to do something doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to do it. What did burning an American flag accomplish on behalf of suffering Palestinians?” he wrote on X on July 24.

That same day, he wrote of Biden, “Thank you, Mr. @POTUS @joebiden for doing what @realDonaldTrump is incapable of: Putting country above personal ambition.”

On July 22, Williams threw his support behind Governor Wes Moore for president, writing, “I’d love to see @iamwesmoore leading the ticket or otherwise on my ballot and I’m ready to campaign. I’ve watched @GovWesMoore lead my home state of Maryland, and I know leadership when I see it.”

However, shortly after, he shared a post by Moore endorsing Harris and also reminded people that he shared that post.

Williams also responded to a TMZ story on his original Moore tweet by writing on X, “Guys, i hate to ruin your day, but you massively misinterpreted my tweet. I will vote for whomever can beat Trump.”

Williams also shared a post on X by another person, who wrote, “I’m mad that I didn’t know @Montel_Williams was on twitter until all of the lies against VP Kamala Harris started. That man played a major role in my childhood. I use to pretend to be sick so I could stay home to watch his show.😂”

Williams also shared a post from another user that read, “If y’all think MAGA is in panic mode now, wait until Beyonce and Taylor Swift endorse Kamala Harris.”

Montel Williams Confirmed That He ‘Briefly Dated’ Kamala Harris But Declared, ‘So What?’

In 2019, Williams wrote on X that he had “briefly dated” Harris.

“@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” he wrote in an X post.

“So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Harris is now married to entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff.