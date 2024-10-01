Morgan Wallen Gives Update on His Family After Hurricane Helene Devastation: Report

Country singer Morgan Wallen has revealed that his family is “safe” amid damage from Hurricane Helene, and he is donating $500,000 to the disaster aftermath efforts, according to USA Today.

“My family in East Tennessee are safe but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states. All my prayers are geared towards those tonight,” Wallen wrote on his Instagram story, according to USA Today. The story is no longer visible. “Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help.”

According to USA Today, Wallen’s gift is “one of the most substantial donations to efforts” to help communities ravaged by Hurricane Helene, which has caused devastation in North and South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, in addition to Tennessee.

According to Fox News, Wallen, who appeared on “The Voice,” grew up in Tennessee, “having graduated from Gibbs High School in Knox County.”

The Red Cross Praised Morgan Wallen for His ‘Heart & Generous’ Donation

The Red Cross confirmed that Wallen sent them $500,000, according to WATE-TV.

“We can’t thank Morgan Wallen enough for his heart and generous $500,000 donation to impact help on the ground now in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene, including his beloved East Tennessee,” Red Cross’ National President for Humanitarian Services, Trevor Riggin, said in a statement to WATE.

The site reported that Wallen has donated to help communities in Tennessee before, including repairing youth sports facilities in Knoxville, a donation announced just a few days before the hurricane struck Tennessee.

“In 2021, Morgan created the Morgan Wallen Foundation to help ensure that young people could have access to the same opportunities he had in the areas of sports and music. MWF is also committed to helping communities in times of crisis. Whether it’s providing critical supplies in the wake of natural disasters or distributing groceries and meals to food insecure families, and more,” the Morgan Wallen Foundation says on its website.

“Beginning with Morgan’s hometown of Sneedville, TN, and spreading across the country, MWF has donated funds for the rehabilitation of sports facilities, baseball fields, sports equipment, music programs, and instruments. On Morgan’s 2022 Dangerous Tour, MWF supplied 500,000 meals across tour stops to help combat food insecurity during natural disasters in the US,” the foundation says on its website.

Hurricane Helene Has Claimed More Than 100 Lives, With Others Still Unaccounted For, Reports Say

According to Fox News, Tennessee is just one of the areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

“Residents in six states ranging from the Florida Gulf through the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia” have faced “devastating flooding, Fox reported, with at least 100 deaths and “destroyed homes.”

According to CNN, some first responders lost their lives and many people remained unaccounted for on October 1.

North Carolina has been particularly hard hit, according to CNN, which reported that the most hurricane deaths occurred in that state. More than 1.5 million people were left without power, CNN reported, adding that “Mules are helping deliver supplies to North Carolina residents” because of the storm damage.