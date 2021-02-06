MountainFlow Eco-Wax on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Peter Arlein took his product, MountainFlow Eco-Wax to the Sharks on ABC’s hit program Shark Tank to see if he could get a deal from one of the investors on the reality show.

According to the episode synopsis, Arlein “shows the Sharks how they can shred the slopes sustainably with his eco-friendly product” when he gets into the Tank. MountainFlow is a plant-based technology.

Arlein pitched his product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban.

Here’s what you should know about MountainFlow Eco-Wax on Shark Tank:

1. The Company Was Formed in 2016

According to the company website, MountainFlow was formed in 2016 by Peter Arlein. The entrepreneur wanted to find a different way to improve how people ski.

The company’s mission was to “provide a simple and eco-friendly way to improve the skiing experience.”

The first product created by the company was a water-based spray that helped to reduce snow and ice buildup on top of skis, which helps skiers to “efficiently venture into the mountains without carrying pounds of unnecessary weight.”

2. MountainFlow Eco-Wax Was Made to Be Eco-Friendly

The current product, the eco-wax, was first thought of in 2017, according to the company website. The entrepreneur noticed that there weren’t many waxes in the industry that were eco-friendly, and they wanted to provide for that space.

While looking for a product that was eco-friendly and easy to apply, they took two years to figure out the perfect formula.

“After two years of R&D and over 200 formulations, we developed a line of plant-based wax that worked just as well as conventional, petroleum-based wax,” the website reads.

3. They Offer Multiple Types of Waxes

At the time of writing, there are multiple different types of waxes to be chosen depending on the needs of the customer.

They have the race wax, which is made with “mountainFLOW’s exclusive Ceramic Nanotechnology,” and it’s made to use while racing down the mountain.

The company also offers their bike lube, grease and wash, which don’t have anything to do with skiing but are made in an eco-friendly way as well.

“Similar to the ski wax situation, nearly all the products on the market are made from petroleum and whatever you put on your bike goes directly into the environment,” the website reads. “Our bike products are biodegradable and work just as well as any comparable product on the market.”

4. The Products are Available in Retail Locations

At the time of writing, MountainFlow Eco-Wax is available in many retail locations around the world.

The products are currently available to purchase in person in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and at resorts around the country.

They are also available in Canada, Finland, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland.

MountainFlow Eco-Wax can also be purchased online from the company’s website.

5. The Entire Line is Plant-Based

According to the company website, the entire line of waxes and sprays are plant-based.

“Whereas most ski wax is made from petroleum, created as a by-product of the oil refining process, our wax contains 0% petroleum,” the website reads. They are also packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic or biodegradable clamshells.

