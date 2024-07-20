MrBeast’s Viral Kevin Hart Photo Sparks Collaboration Rumors: ‘Stay Tuned’

As MrBeast fans await more details about the “Beast Games” reality competition that is filming now, a recent photo with comedian Kevin Hart is sparking collaboration rumors.

Hart posted the same photo as MrBeast on his own Instagram page and wrote, “Stay tuned,” sparking rumors of a collaboration happening in the future. The day after the photo was posted, a journalist spotted contestants from “Beast Games” in Las Vegas, according to a published report by Vital Vegas and an email sent to Heavy.

MrBeast Posted 2 Photos with Kevin Hart

Jimmy Donaldson, more commonly known as MrBeast, has nearly 300 million subscribers on YouTube. He posted two photos on Instagram with Hart on July 17, where he towered over him in the pictures. MrBeast jokingly captioned the photos, “Hanging out with Kai Cenat.” The reference compared Hart to another YouTuber, Newsweek explained.

The photos sparked more than 20,000 comments on Instagram.

Some fans wondered if the pictures were photoshopped, and MrBeast quelled those rumors on X (formerly known as Twitter.) He wrote: “All my comments on insta are saying I photoshopped this. Nope, Kevin Hart is just short.”

All my comments on insta are saying I photoshopped this. Nope, Kevin Hart is just short pic.twitter.com/0hCV4f08lq — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 18, 2024

While Hart didn’t reply on X, he did post the same photo on Instagram. He wrote: “Can’t wait to shake up the world with this guy!!!!! Stay tuned ….” The post now has fans wondering if a collaboration of some sort might be in the future.

Therealhartbeat replied, “So excited for what’s coming!”

Another follower replied, “Another legendary collab😳😮‍💨🔥.”

The Day After the Picture Was Shared, ‘Beast Games’ Was Spotted Filming in Las Vegas

The day after MrBeast posted the photo with Hart, rumors began circulating that his reality competition “Beast Games” was filming in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Beast Games” is a reality competition that will air exclusively on Prime Video, featuring 1,000 contestants competing for $5 million, Amazon shared in a press statement in March.

Deadline reported that the $5 million prize is the largest payout ever given in a TV reality show.

Hollywood North Buzz had reported that “Beast Games” would begin filming in Toronto on July 15 and wrap filming on August 23. A press statement from MysticArt Pictures, the company in charge of casting, noted that contestants would need to be available in late June and from July 1 through September 30, but emphasized that those dates might change.

However, Vital Vegas reported on July 18 that “Beast Games” was spotted filming in Las Vegas, using The Luxor and The Rio hotels for staging, with a segment filmed at Allegiant Stadium. In an email to Heavy, they noted that their journalist on the ground saw the filming.

Vital Vegas shared a video on X showing a group of people in Las Vegas dressed in garbage bags and said they were contestants in “Beast Games.”

“Beast Games” contestants at Plaza yesterday, putting the “garb” in “garbage bags.” ICYMI: https://t.co/ax1vHfXLTL pic.twitter.com/O57KCo80SK — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) July 19, 2024

A representative told Heavy that their journalist on the ground spoke with several sources who confirmed that these were contestants in the reality show. However, because everyone involved must sign NDAs, no one would go on record to confirm the filming.

Mystic Art Pictures has a post on their website noting that the last day to apply to compete in “Beast Games” was July 11.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press statement about the reality series: “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”