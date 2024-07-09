MrBeast Reality Competition, ‘Beast Games,’ Filming Dates Revealed: REPORT

MrBeast is hosting a Prime Video reality competition with a $5 million prize. And even though the reality series was just announced in March, there’s already news about when filming is going to start. “Beast Games” is scheduled to begin production starting in mid-July in Canada, according to Hollywood North Buzz. The series hasn’t yet set a premiere date.

Filming Will Last Through Late August, a Canadian News Site Revealed

MrBeast’s reality competition will begin filming in Toronto on July 15, according to Hollywood North Buzz, a news site that has been covering production news and dates in Canada since 2016.

Filming is only scheduled to last a little more than a month, with the series scheduled to wrap on August 23, Hollywood North Buzz shared. Jimmy Donaldson and Amazon MGM Studios are producing.

The July 3 issue of Production Weekly also includes a listing for “Beast Games.” A press statement from MysticArt Pictures, the company in charge of casting, also noted that contestants would need to be available in late June and from July 1 through September 30, but emphasized that those dates might change. Interestingly, MysticArt noted on June 28 that the window for open applications would close on July 11. However, the “Beast Games” website already noted, before July 11, that applications were no longer being accepted.

The Reality Series Will Feature 1,000 Contestants Competing for $5 Million

Jimmy Donaldson, more commonly known as MrBeast, has nearly 300 million subscribers on YouTube. His reality competition will air exclusively on Prime Video and will feature 1,000 contestants competing for $5 million, Amazon shared in a press statement in March when the series was announced.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press statement: “When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever. We’d like to thank Aaron DeBevoise, Nic Paul, and the Spotter team for the introduction and kickstarting this journey for us.”

Deadline reported that the $5 million prize is the largest payout ever given in a TV reality show. MrBeast earned the title of most-subscribed YouTube creator worldwide in November 2022 when he reached 244 million subscribers. His first video on YouTube was posted when he was 13.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press statement: “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

MrBeast is no stranger to reality shows. After “Squid Game” released on Netflix in 2021 and quickly went viral, he hosted his own “real life Squid Game” that December, TechCrunch reported. There were 456 contestants vying for a $456,000 prize. Donaldson said he attempted to recreate the sets on the series. The 25-minute video cost $3.5 million to produce. It got 142 million views in just eight days.

TechCrunch reported that the Netflix series cost $2.4 million per episode.

As of July 9, 2024, the video now has 630 million views and more than 633,000 comments.

