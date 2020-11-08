MTV EMAs 2020 Performers & Presenters List: Who Is Performing & Presenting?

Tonight, November 8, 2020, the MTV EMA awards air at 9 p.m. CET on MTV in the UK. The list of performers and presenters is long, but there are definitely some familiar faces involved for fans from around the world.

The MTV European Music Awards air each year, and the show this year is promised to be like nothing MTV has ever done before with performances coming from all over the world.

“For the first time in show history, fans will get an inside look at the beautiful country of Hungary,” one release reads.

The pre-stream will include awards as well, since they cannot all be presented during the show.

“We’re giving away trophies to the Best Regional Act winners,” the website reads. “We’re talking Best Nordic Act, Best Brasilian Act, Best Korean Act — that sort of thing. Johnny Orlando, last year’s Best Canadian Act, will be presenting the awards.”

That pre stream takes place on MTV EMA’s Facebook page two hours before the show.

Who Will Perform at the MTV EMAs?

The list of performers has grown over the past few months, but going into the show, it was pretty set in stone.

Here’s who will be performing at the show:

Alicia Keys

DaBaby

Karol G

Tate McRae

Jack Harlow

Sam Smith

Maluma

Doja Cat

YUNGBLUD

Zara Larsson

Nominees for awards this year include Dua Lipa and Harry Styles for Best Artist, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher in the Best Rock Artist category and Little Mix for Best Group. Another big category is the “Best UK & Ireland act,” which has nominees Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Little Mix, Dave and Stormzy.

Who Are the Presenters at the MTV EMAs?

The list of presenters is just as star-studded as the list of performers at the MTV EMAs. Here’s who to expect to see on stage:

Madison Beer, Why Don’t We and 24kGoldn will be on the pre-show

Madison Beer

Brazilian superstar Anitta

Supermodel Winnie Harlow

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Former MTV EMA host Bebe Rexha

Former MTV EMA host Rita Ora

MTV encourages viewers to dress up for the event, even if they’re not leaving their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The MTV EMA is an *EVENT*, honey,” the website reads. “Dress the part! Feel free to go full glam with hair, makeup, and nails, too! You can always post it on Instagram Reels—people will see it if you want them to. But if your preferred viewing ensemble is head-to-toe matching sweats (which, same), do you.”

They also encourage viewers to show up with a conglomeration of foods from different places around the world and decorate so things can get festive.

“If you can get your hands on some colored lights—string lights, strobe lights, neons, those smart lights that change colors with an app, whatever—dim or totally shut off your primary lights and let the vibes happen,” the website suggests.

Tune in to the MTV EMAs to see all the performers and presenters as well as the host of the show.

