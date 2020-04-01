Fessy Shafaat on ‘The Challenge’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 36 of MTV’s The Challenge is kicking off on December 9 and fans will be happy to see the return of powerhouse Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, who dominated his rookie season on Total Madness and made it to the final. Although he had a strong first season and was considered a physical threat, Fessy was unable to win the final challenge and is returning on Double Agents for another shot.

The Big Brother 20 alum will be heading into the Challenge house with some strong alliances since he is a part of the Big Brother family of Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark and newcomer Amber Borzotra. Fessy also got along well with Nelson Thomas and Cory Wharton on his rookie season and may continue working with that duo this season.

Here’s what you need to know about Fessy Shafaat:

1. He Appeared on Season 20 of ‘Big Brother’ & Finished in 9th Place

Fessy appeared on season 20 of Big Brother, which aired in 2018. Although he was quite good at competitions, winning three overall, he was on the wrong end of the strategy for most of his time in the house and was frequently blindsided.

He finished in 9th place and was a member of the jury. He also started a showmance with fellow house guest Haleigh Broucher, which turned into a real-life relationship after the show for a couple of years.

The season was eventually won by Fessy’s fellow Challenge competitor, Kaycee Clark.

2. He Played College Football & Often Posts About the Gym & Fitness

Fessy Shafaat played football in college for the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. On the roster, he was listed as being a 6’5″, 235-lb tight end. He had a great college football career and is listed as a two-time All-American and three-time All-Southern Conference tight end, a four-year starter with 125 career catches and 18 touchdowns.

In an interview prior to his appearance on Big Brother 20, Fessy said: “I think, me being a former college athlete, I am very competitive, and I tend to… show emotion when competitions arise.”

Fessy was preparing to make the NFL as a football player and received the third team All American his senior year but tore his ACL that season and needed a couple of years to recover. On his Instagram story, Fessy thanked MTV and The Challenge for providing him an opportunity to compete in physical challenges after his injury:

I’m a confident person because I worked for everything I received. Every award there was so many hours of work put behind that. Now when I line up to compete I’d be damned if I’ma let you out shine me. Grateful for @challengemtv to let me put my abilities on display after the @nfl door shut in my face.

3. He Is From Orlando Florida & Is Close to His Family

The 28-year-old was born on October 17, 1991. He was born and raised in Orlando, Florida to parents Michelle and Rizvan Shafaat. He is the eldest of three kids, with a younger brother named Imran and a younger sister named Alia.

Fessy attended Orlando Lutheran Academy before going to the University of Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a psychology degree in December 2014.

On August 12, Fessy wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been very fortunate to be in the situation I’m in and I wanted to treat the entire family. Damn near brought tears to my eyes flying them all out to a 5 star all inclusive resort in riviera maya for a week. Told them not to worry about anything. I got it. That’s an amazing feeling considering how much they’ve always believed in me.”

4. Fessy Recently Broke Up With His Girlfriend Haleigh Broucher Who He Met on His Season of ‘Big Brother’

Fessy started a showmance with Haleigh Broucher during Big Brother 20, and continued their relationship outside of the show. However, the couple announced their breakup on July 14, 2020, two years after they first met. The 23-year-old Texas native was eliminated from the Big Brother house shortly after Fessy, placing 7th overall and becoming a member of the jury.

Haleigh announced their breakup and wrote that the two were from very different backgrounds and struggled to maintain the long-distance relationship. “To all of the fans, It is with a heavy heart that Fes and I have made the decision to split ways and focus on ourselves,” she wrote. “This was not an easy decision, and we have truly tried every possible thing we could to continue in this relationship.”

Fessy has not yet commented publicly on their breakup, which happened before the filming for Double Agents began.

5. He Has a Pitbull That He Is Very Close To

Fessy has a dog, Cooper, who is a blue-nose pitbull. In an interview before Big Brother, he said: “I have a blue-nose pitbull who’s my world and I treat him like my child.” When he won the Head of Household competition on the show, his parents wrote him a letter and reassured him that Cooper was being well looked after.

The letter said: “Cooper is being watched over well and misses you. We tell him you’ll be home soon and Daddy loves him. He’ll be thrilled to see you when you get home! He sleeps on your bed and shoes often.”

