Abram Boise’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him of Emotional & Physical Abuse

Former “The Challenge” champ Abram Boise was at the receiving end of some serious accusations earlier this week as his ex-wife Rachel Missie shared some details about their relationship. The couple married in 2019 and welcomed a boy together on April 22, 2021, but they called it quits on their relationship soon after, making their split public on September 9, 2021.

At the time, Rachel wrote, “While our romantic relationship has come to an end, we’re forever connected and focused on being the best for our son. Thank you all that have supported us through this journey.”

However, the reality star’s ex-wife recently opened up more about her reasons for the split and said her relationship with Abram was “emotionally abusive” and “at times got physical.” Abram has not publicly responded to Rachel’s accusations at this time.

Rachel Explained That Abram Was Very Manipulative & She Called the Police on Different Occasions During Their Relationship

In her Instagram Story on January 2, Rachel responded to someone who asked for advice for “any woman out there in a relationship that isn’t fulfilling but is hard to leave.” Rachel wrote that “There comes a time when it’s more hurtful to keep protecting someone then letting it out.”

She explained, “I married a salesman who in reality does not and did not amount to who I believed him to be. Who he continues promoting himself to be.” Rachel then added:

I was in an emotionally abusive relationship and at times got physical. On different occasions had to call the cops. The circle was even harder because he’s surrounded by friends and family who enable his bad behaviors by not holding him accountable. He has a way of spinning things as if remorseful all while manipulating the situation and repeating the same bad behaviors.

She concluded her reply by saying that he “did not respect” her and “does not respect women.” She told her followers that if a relationship isn’t fulfilling, to “choose yourself” and leave it.

Rachel & Abram Split in the Fall of 2021 Shortly After the Birth of Their Son & Rachel Spoke About Co-Parenting Since

Rachel and Abram welcomed their son Atlas on April 22, 2021, but only a few months later, Rachel posted about their split on September 9, 2021. Abram posted about his son’s birth, writing on Instagram, “Welcome to Earth on earth day, my little man cub: Atlas Young Boise… What a wonderful world you have given me @rachelmissie.”

Rachel also addressed her situation co-parenting with Abram in the same Instagram Q&A on January 2. She wrote that she and Abram agreed to share legal and physical custody as a 50/50 split but that she is a “full-time mom.” She said, “I requested no alimony, no maintenance, no child support, and no claim to the property in Montana all to keep the priority about my son.”

She explained that the reason their divorce was so quick was that she “asked for nothing.” That being said, Rachel added that Abram “has taken advantage of the situation and is not upholding our agreement.”

