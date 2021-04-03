The Challenge OG Says They Broke 2 Ribs Filming ‘All Stars’

The Challenge: All Stars premiered on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus and the exciting episode saw the return of 22 OGs to fans’ screens as they battled it out for $500,000. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Challenge: All Stars, which aired on April 1.

After the episode was released, one contestant took to social media to reveal that they’d actually broken two ribs during the episode. Ace Amerson, 42, was eliminated by Laterrian Wallace in pole wrestle following the daily challenge and house vote. He shared his thoughts about returning to the show and his costar Arissa Hill replied, “You are so gifted, raw, & special. And I am so happy people have been able to catch even a glimpse of your energy through this experience.”

In response to Arissa, Ace wrote, “I love you sooooooooooo much! You have no idea! Thank you for everything. It was worth breaking two ribs just to see you again thank you for being such a great friend when I needed a friend the most.”

Ace Expressed How Grateful He Was to the Show for the Opportunity to Return on the All Stars Season

In his post, the Real World: Paris star shared his thoughts about the spinoff Challenge show and said, “It has been the absolute Honor of my life being a part of this Bunim/Murray family.” He said Mary-Ellis Bunim died during his Real World season so he never got to meet her but said, “I can feel her soul all around us every time I’m on one of these challenges,” describing Bunim’s and Jonathon Murray’s work as “one of the greatest Social experiments of all time.”

He continued:

Being chosen for Real World has been the single best thing I have ever been apart of but it wasn’t because of any place I lived or anything I did. It was because of the people I met and the friends I made. I got the chance to meet people from all over the world who were so unlike myself but so much the same. I’m so unbelievably thankful to have gotten the opportunity to learn how much more alike we all are than different. I will never forget, From this life to the next.

The Challenge: All Stars Debuted on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus & Ace Was the 1st Contestant Eliminated

The first episode of The Challenge: All Stars was released on Paramount Plus on Thursday, April 1, and it was an exciting episode that highlighted the skills and drama that fans have been craving to see from their OG favorites. The cast got back together in a Challenge house, some for the first time in two decades, and then participated in a daily challenge in two teams.

Laterrian, as the male captain of the losing team, was sent into the first elimination of the season, with the house voting on who he would face. Ace received the most votes from his castmates and was thrust into a classic elimination, pole wrestle. The Challenge finalist was no match for Laterrian, who defeated him in two rounds, often picking him up with the pole and slamming his body down into the ground.

Ace has often been one of the first contestants eliminated on his Challenges, going out in the second episode on The Inferno, the third episode on Battle of the Sexes 2 and the eighth episode on The Gauntlet 2 until finally making it to the final on The Inferno 3.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Paramount Plus every Thursday.

