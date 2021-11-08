‘The Challenge All Stars’ Season 2 Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

The second season of “The Challenge” spinoff “All Stars” is back this week, with the first episode dropping on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 11, and it will see the return of 24 fierce competitors and big personalities, some of which we haven’t seen on our screens in two decades.

The second season, like the first, will be hosted by TJ Lavin and will again have a grand prize of $500,000. Based on the trailer, which you can check out here, it looks as though the competitions will be as extreme and exciting as the first season of “All Stars” and the regular challenge, with also a high production value. For more information on the cast’s stats, including how many seasons each person won and eliminations they faced, check out this article.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen many of these cast members, so where are they now and what have they been up to?

Ayanna Mackins

Ayanna, 42, was last on our screens for “Battle of the Sexes 2,” nearly two decades ago in 2004. The “Road Rules: Semester at Sea” alum is now a mother to four children, including “two tweenagers” and lives in Washington, D.C. She gave birth to her youngest child just before the pandemic hit in 2020. She opened up about her struggles during her time off from reality TV in a recent podcast appearance.

Casey Cooper

Casey, 34, was last on our screens over 10 years ago in 2009 for “The Ruins,” and since her time on reality TV, the “Fresh Meat” star has kept busy in her personal and professional life. According to her Instagram bio, she lives in Texas and works as an accountant. She is in a long-term relationship.

Janelle Casanave

Janelle only appeared on two seasons of “The Challenge” and the 39-year-old “Real World: Key West” star has had a long hiatus from reality TV since “The Gauntlet III.” She now works as a surgical nurse and is married with two kids. According to her Instagram, she is the mother of a daughter and a son.

Jasmine Reynaud

Jasmine is one of the younger contestants at 34 years old but the “Real World: Cancun” star hasn’t been on our screens since “Free Agents” aired in 2014. She is married and has two kids, Maddie and Leo, and currently lives with her family in Massachusetts.

Jodi Weatherton

Jodi, 40, never returned to the competition show after her dominant win on “The Duel” in 2006 and in her time away from the show, she got married and started a family. She now lives with her husband and two kids in Germany, where she works at an army wellness center.

Jonna Mannion

Jonna rejoined “The Challenge” franchise for the first season of “All Stars” so she’ll be more familiar to viewers and this time, the 32-year-old “Real World: Cancun” star will be joined by two other alums from her season. She is married and a mother of two kids, a girl and a boy, the younger of whom was less than a year old when she filmed the first season of “All Stars.”

Katie Cooley

Katie, 42, also popped back up on the screen for the first season of “All Stars” and she’s back this season for another shot at $500,000. The “Road Rules: The Quest” alum works in finance. She is married and has a daughter and also runs a home decor page.

Kendal Sheppard

Kendal came onto “All Stars” season one as a distant memory for many fans as she only competed on one “Challenge” before, “The Inferno.” She had a dominant performance but was eliminated right before the final so she’s back this season for another shot at the win. The 41-year-old is a nurse, wife and mother of three.

Leah Gillingwater

Leah will perhaps be unknown to many “Challenge” fans as it’s been a very long time since she competed on the show and she only has one season under her belt, “The Inferno” in 2004. The 41-year-old’s original season was “The Real World: Paris” and since her time on reality TV, she has been working as a producer and stage manager is mother to a 10-year-old son.

Melinda Collins

Melinda, 38, has been off our screens for nearly a decade, with her last appearance coming in 2012 on “Battle of the Seasons.” The “Real World: Austin” star is now a wife and mother to a boy. She recently opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her unborn baby girl earlier this year. Along with her good friend, Melinda hosts the “Blonde Moments Podcast.”

Sophia Pasquis

Sophia joined reality TV for “Road Rules: The Quest” before appearing on “Battle of the Sexes 2” in 2004. That was also her last season on the show so it’s been nearly two decades. The 44-year-old recently revealed that she moved to New Jersey three years ago to “rebuild” her life after a relationship ended and she’s since been posting a lot of photos with her dog and friends.

Tina Barta

Fans were really excited when the cast was announced and it featured Tina’s name as the OG is well-remembered for her fiery presence on the show. Her last season was “The Duel,” and she left after the infamous scene where she punched Beth Stolarczyk, but she briefly returned to the show for “Cutthroat” as a Heavy Hitter for an elimination. Now 40, Tina is married and has a dog.

There Are 12 Male Competitors With 5 Returning OGs From the Inaugural Season

Brad Fiorenza

Brad, 40, is a staple on “The Challenge,” having appeared on 10 seasons. His most recent appearance was on “Final Reckoning” so he may be more familiar to viewers. Brad has two sons with his ex-wife, “Challenge” star Tori Gwinn, nee Hall.

Cohutta Grindstaff

Cohutta, 37, is back for the first time since “Battle of the Bloodlines” back in 2015. “The Real World: Sydney” star is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend and the two live together with their dogs in Montana. According to his Instagram bio, he owns and works for the building company Cohutta Lee Builders.

Darrell Taylor

Darrell is back for another “All Stars” season after narrowly missing out on the win in the show’s first season. The 41-year-old “Road Rules: Campus Crawl” alum is a familiar face to “Challenge” fans and he’s an owner and trainer at his gym, LB4LB Fitness. He’s also married with two kids.

Derek Chavez

Derek is one of three “Real World: Cancun” stars on “All Stars” season 2 and the 33-year-old’s been off our screens since “Rivals II” back in 2013. The former reality star lives in Arizona with his dogs.

Derrick Kosinski

Derrick is another returning “All Stars” season one star and he has a lot to prove after getting purged out of the final. Now 38, Derrick is entrenched in the “Challenge” world thanks to his job co-hosting the “Challenge Mania” podcast with Scott Yager. He shares a son with his ex-wife and is engaged to Nicole Gruman.

Laterrian Wallace

Laterrian, 44, is one of the old-school competitors on “The Challenge” and when he returned for “All Stars” season one, it had been since “The Gauntlet” in 2003 that Laterrian had been off the small screen. The reality star is a fitness trainer and is happy in a new relationship, according to his Instagram.

MJ Garrett

MJ’s presence on “All Stars” season two is a true blast from the past as he’s been away from the show since 2009 for “The Duel II.” Now 41, “The Real World: Philadelphia” alum has two daughters and lives in Tennessee.

Nehemiah Clark

Nehemiah, 35, is one of several returning season one stars and “The Real World: Austin” cast member has a lot to prove after losing in the last elimination before the final. He lives in Kansas City.

Ryan Kehoe

Ryan, one of the few competitors on “All Stars” who got his debut on “Fresh Meat” instead of a “Real World” or “Road Rules” season, was last seen on “The Challenge” for “Fresh Meat II” in 2010. Now 40 years old, Ryan lives in New York and works for a production company, according to his Instagram.

Steve Meinke

Steve is one of the older competitors at 44 years old and he’s also one of the ones who’s been off the screen the longest, with his last and only “Challenge” appearance coming in 2003 on “The Gauntlet.” Steve is a “Road Rules: The Quest” alum who now works as a hand model and actor based out of Chicago.

Teck Holmes

Teck is one of the more beloved faces on “The Challenge” and despite having only appeared on one season of “The Challenge,” which was “Challenge 2000” back in 2000, “The Real World: Hawaii” star has an impressive resume in the entertainment industry, according to his IMDB. Teck Money returned to the competition show for “All Stars” season one and, now 45, he’s back for round two.

Tyler Duckworth, 40

Tyler, 40, is one of the more underrated contestants on “The Challenge,” having won two of the four challenges he appeared in. “The Real World: Key West” alum was last seen in 2011 when he won “Rivals” with his “Real World” co-star Johnny Bananas Devenanzio. In a promo video for the new season, Tyler said he “reads books for a living” and he told EW he’s a high school and middle school teacher in North Dakota.

The first episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two will drop on Paramount Plus on Thursday, November 11 and “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

