‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

The premiere date for the second season of “The Challenge: All Stars” is just a day away, with the first episode dropping on Paramount+ on November 11. Because it’s going straight to the streaming service, the episode, which is 45 minutes long, will be available at 3 a.m. Eastern time or 12 a.m. Pacific time early on Thursday morning.

The season, which was filmed in Cancun, Mexico, will once again be hosted by TJ Lavin but this time there are 24 contestants instead of 22, including eight returning cast members from the first season of “All Stars.” The reigning champion of the spinoff show, Yes Duffy, will not be appearing this time around so there will be a new winner for this season.

The show will air exclusively on Paramount+ along with many other seasons of “The Challenge.” It’s also where fans can find episodes of “The Real World Homecoming,” which will see its second season, this one with the Los Angeles cast, premiere on November 24. The 37th season, “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” will continue to air on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

There Are 8 Returning Stars From Season 1 of ‘All Stars’ & Katie Cooley Teased Some Drama for Season 2

Three female stars and five male stars are appearing on their second “All Stars” season after making their return for season one: Jonna Mannion, Kendal Sheppard, Katie Cooley, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Laterrian Wallace, Teck Holmes and Nehemiah Clark. Jonna, Darrell and Derrick made it to the final, where Darrell finished second while Jonna came in third, with Derrick purged at the start of the final.

Nehemiah and Kendal were eliminated right before the final as Nehemiah called Kendal down to the arena as his partner for his elimination. In a recent interview, Katie spoke about wanting to return to the show and make it to the end, but she teased that this season would also have a lot of drama.

“There’s other people having issues,” she told TooFab. “I try to stay out of everybody else’s drama though, to be honest. I really do. I’m like, ‘Nope, nope, nope.’ I mean, I watch it, like I like to stay in the corner, but outside of that, I don’t want to be in it.” That being said, she did mention she had a falling out with a friend while filming.

The Trailer Hinted There May Be Some Betrayals & Showed Clips of Intense Challenges

The trailer for the 10-episode season hinted at some of the drama and showed fans that the challenges will be as intense as the first season and as the regular show. In the trailer, contestants can be seen jumping from moving trucks and swinging from the back of trucks while reaching for flags.

In other clips, it seems as though there will be heights over water challenges or swimming and underwater challenges as are common on the show. In a confessional, Nehemiah says that actions “always come back to bite you in the a**” while Sophia Pasquis talks about being stabbed in the back by a friend.

Tina Barta, who’s known on the show for her big personality, is seen banging two pans together and with $500,000 on the line, it’s clear that these episodes will have their fair share of dramatic moments.

The first episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two will drop on Paramount Plus on Thursday, November 11 and “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

