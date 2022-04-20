‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3 Cast Revealed & Trailer Released

After a long break in “The Challenge” universe, the third season of “All Stars” is just around the corner and the cast and trailer have just been announced.

After two popular and successful seasons, 24 legends and OGs, all finalists, are back on the spinoff to compete for their chance to win $500,000. This season will see not only the season 2 champs, MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion, return but also the sole winner of season 1, Yes Duffy.

The third season, which was filmed in Panama, will premiere on Wednesday, May 11, and will see 10 episodes drop weekly on the streaming platform. TJ Lavin will of course be back as the host and many of the competitors will also be familiar to audiences of the first two seasons. Read on for the cast list and their stats, and find the trailer below:





Play



The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ Which fan-favorite contestant will win it all? The Challenge: All Stars returns May 11 exclusively on Paramount+. Try It Free! bit.ly/3xp0mYt Follow Paramount+ for the latest news: Facebook: facebook.com/ParamountPlus Twitter: twitter.com/paramountplus Instagram: instagram.com/paramountplus/ 2022-04-20T16:02:12Z

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

There Are 12 Female Competitors, Including 6 Returning Stars From the 1st or 2nd ‘All Stars’

Cynthia Roberts, 48

Original season: “The Real World: Miami”

Challenges: 2 (Road Rules: All Stars, Battle of the Sexes 2)

Daily wins: 1

Eliminations: 0

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Jemmye Carroll, 33

Original season: “The Real World: New Orleans 2010”

Challenges: 7 (Battle of the Seasons 2012, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning)

Daily wins: 4

Eliminations: 6 (2 wins, 4 losses)

Finals: 1

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and placed seventh in the final

Jonna Mannion, 33

Original season: “The Real World: Cancun”

Challenges: 5 (Rivals, Battle of the Seasons 2012, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II)

Daily wins: 6

Eliminations: 7 (2 wins, 5 losses)

Finals: 0

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and placed third in the final and won “All Stars” season two

Kailah Casillas, 29

Original season: “The Real World: Go Big or Go Home”

Challenges: 5 (Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, Total Madness)

Daily wins: 7

Eliminations: 6 (4 wins, 2 losses)

Finals: 1

KellyAnne Judd, 35

Original season: “The Real World: Sydney”

Challenges: 4 (The Island, The Ruins, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III)

Daily wins: 1

Eliminations: 8 (5 wins, 3 losses)

Finals: 1

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and placed third in the final

Kendal Sheppard, 42

Original season: “Road Rules: Campus Crawl”

Challenges: 1 (The Inferno)

Daily wins: 11

Eliminations: 1 (1 win)

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” seasons one and two

Melinda Collins, 38

Original season: “The Real World: Austin”

Challenges: 4 (Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Battle of the Seasons)

Daily wins: 4

Eliminations: 4 (4 losses)

Finals: 0

Appeared on “All Stars” season two and placed second in the final

Nia Moore, 33

Original season: “The Real World: Portland”

Challenges: 2 (Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II)

Daily wins: 2

Eliminations: 4 (3 wins, 1 loss)

Finals: 0

Roni Martin, 43

Original season: “Road Rules: Northern Trail”

Challenges: 2 (Real World/Road Rules Challenge, The Gauntlet)

Daily wins: 12

Eliminations: 0

Finals: 2 (2 wins)

Sylvia Elsrode, 33

Original season: “The Real World: Skeletons”

Challenges: 3 (Invasion of the Champions, Vendettas, Final Reckoning)

Daily wins: 3

Eliminations: 6 (5 wins, 1 loss)

Finals: 1

Tina Barta, 40

Original season: “Road Rules: South Pacific”

Challenges: 5 (The Gauntlet, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, Fresh Meat, The Duel)

Daily wins: 15

Eliminations: 4 (3 wins, 1 loss)

Finals: 2 (0 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season two

Veronica Portillo, 44

Original season: “Road Rules: Semester at Sea”

Challenges: 2 (Challenge 2000, Battle of the Seasons, Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Ruins, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning)

Daily wins: 48

Eliminations: 4 (2 wins, 2 losses)

Finals: 4 (3 wins)

All of the 12 Male Competitors Appeared on Seasons 1 or 2 of ‘All Stars’ Except Two

Brad Fiorenza, 41

Original season: “The Real World: San Diego 2004”

Challenges: 10 (Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, The Ruins, Cutthroat, Vendettas, Final Reckoning)

Daily wins: 41

Eliminations: 12 (6 wins, 6 losses)

Finals: 4 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” season two

Darrell Taylor, 42

Original season: “Road Rules: Campus Crawl”

Challenges: 9 (The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, Fresh Meat, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Double Agents)

Daily wins: 38

Eliminations: 9 (6 wins, 3 losses)

Finals: 4 (4 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and placed second in the final and appeared on “All Stars” season two and placed second in the final

Derrick Kosinski, 38

Original season: “Road Rules: X-Treme”

Challenges: 10 (Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet 2, Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Island, The Ruins, Cutthroat, XXX: Dirty 30)

Daily wins: 43

Eliminations: 14 (9 wins, 5 losses)

Finals: 5 (3 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and made the final and appeared on “All Stars” season two

Jordan Wiseley, 32

Original season: “The Real World: Portland”

Challenges: 6 (Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, XXX: Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness)

Daily wins: 21

Eliminations: 9 (7 wins, 2 losses)

Finals: 4 (3 wins)

Laterrian Wallace, 44

Original season: “Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour”

Challenges: 3 (Extreme Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet)

Daily wins: 13

Eliminations: 1 (1 loss)

Finals: 1 (0 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and two

Mark Long, 50

Original season: “Road Rules: The First Adventure”

Challenges: 7 (Real World/Road Rules Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel II, Battle of the Exes)

Daily wins: 35

Eliminations: 1 (1 loss)

Finals: 4 (2 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and placed fifth in the final

Maxie “MJ” Garrett, 41

Original season: “The Real World: Philadelphia”

Challenges: 3 (The Gauntlet 2, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II)

Daily wins: 10

Eliminations: 4 (2 wins, 2 losses)

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” season two and won the final

Nehemiah Clark, 36

Original season: “The Real World: Austin”

Challenges: 4 (The Duel, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, Rivals)

Daily wins: 5

Eliminations: 6 (3 wins, 3 losses)

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and appeared on “All Stars” season two and placed second in the final

Syrus Yarbrough, 50

Original season: “The Real World: Boston”

Challenges: 5 (Extreme Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, The Inferno, The Gauntlet 2, The Ruins)

Daily wins: 29

Eliminations: 3 (1 win, 2 losses)

Finals: 2 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one

Tyler Duckworth, 41

Original season: “The Real World: Key West”

Challenges: 4 (The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals)

Daily wins: 5

Eliminations: 6 (4 wins, 2 losses)

Finals: 2 (2 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season two

Weston Bergmann, 37

Original season: “The Real World: Austin”

Challenges: 14 (Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons 2012, Rivals II, Battle of the Exes II, Rivals III, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, Double Agents)

Daily wins: 25

Eliminations: 23 (14 wins, 9 losses)

Finals: 5 (2 wins)

Yes Duffy, 43

Original season: “Road Rules: Semester at Sea”

Challenges: 3 (Challenge 2000, Battle of the Seasons 2002, Battle of the Sexes)

Daily wins: 10

Eliminations: 0

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and won the final

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio