‘The Challenge All Stars’ Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

The anticipated premiere of The Challenge: All Stars is just around the corner, with the first of nine episodes coming out on Paramount Plus on April 1. The trailer was recently released and teased some intense challenges and plenty of drama as the 22 OG cast members battle it out for their chance to win $500,000.

While fans of The Challenge may be familiar with what some of the cast members are up to, such as Aneesa Ferreira and Darrell Taylor who both recently appeared on the current season of the show, Double Agents, some of the returning veterans will have been off the screen for over a decade. Read on to find out what the cast members of All Stars have been up to since they last appeared on The Challenge.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ace Amerson

Ace, 42, appeared on four seasons of The Challenge after The Real World: Paris but was often eliminated early, with his best result coming on The Inferno 3 in 2007 when he made it to the final. He is currently living in Georgia with his two dogs and according to his Facebook profile is in a relationship since 2018.

Alton Williams

Alton, 41, made his debut on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2002 and then appeared on four seasons of The Challenge, making two finals and winning Gauntlet 2. His last appearance came in 2012 on Battle of the Seasons and he has been very private about his life and isn’t on social media. In a Challenge Mania podcast appearance about a year ago, he revealed he has a child and works in banking and investing.

Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor is still competing on the later seasons of The Challenge and was recently eliminated from the current season, Double Agents. The 41-year-old Road Rules: Campus Crawl alum is married and has two kids and also runs his own gym, LB4LB Fitness, where he works as a personal trainer. He’s appeared on nine seasons of the show and won the first four he competed on.

Eric Banks aka “Big Easy”

Eric, known to Challenge fans as Big Easy, was drafted into the Challenge world on Fresh Meat and last appeared in Battle of the Seasons in 2012 after six seasons on the show. The 39-year-old’s best result came when he made the final on The Gauntlet III and since then, he’s been working in the travel industry as the CEO of Easy Travel Agency. He’s also a host and emcee, according to his Instagram profile.

Derrick Kosinski

Derrick, a Road Rules: X-Treme cast member, has been on 10 seasons and won three, with his most recent appearance on XXX: Dirty 30, where he made the final. The 37-year-old now co-hosts the popular Challenge Mania podcast. He has a son with his ex-wife and recently proposed to his girlfriend Nicole Gruman.

Laterrian Wallace

Laterrian, 43, last appeared on The Gauntlet, his third season of The Challenge after his original series, Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour. He hasn’t won a final yet but racked up 13 daily wins during his Challenge career. Laterrian’s Instagram bio reads, “Fitness/Lifestyle/Weekend Warrior” and he frequently posts photos of his workouts and outdoor adventures.

Mark Long

Mark, 49, was a cast member on the very first season of Road Rules in 1995 and the first season of The Challenge, followed by five other seasons of the show with his last appearance coming in 2012. Mark, now an entrepreneur, has worked as a producer on some reality TV shows and is a TV personality and host. Sometimes referred to as the godfather of reality TV, Mark was the driving force behind the creation of the All Stars season.

Nehemiah Clark

The Real World: Austin star Nehemiah, 35, has appeared on four seasons of The Challenge, winning The Gauntlet III, but he’s been off our screens since Rivals in 2011. Nehemiah lives in Kansas City and has remained close friends with his Real World costar Wes Bergmann, with the two recently creating the show Friends With Benefits during COVID-19 quarantine.

Syrus Yarbrough

Syrus, from The Real World: Boston, was last on The Ruins in 2009, his fifth season of The Challenge. He won Extreme Challenge and made it to the final on The Inferno and now the 49-year-old is back on All Stars. He is an activist and designer and runs Black Designer Clothing, according to his Instagram. He is engaged to be married.

Teck Holmes

Teck, from The Real World: Hawaii, appeared on only one season of The Challenge, Challenge 2000, but the 45-year-old was a popular cast member. He has kept very busy since his time on reality TV, acting and producing and also directing and writing according to his IMDB bio. He’s also done some standup comedy.

Yes Duffy

Yes first appeared on Road Rules: Semester at Sea and competed on three Challenges, winning Challenge 2000. The 43-year-old is an architect, fabricator and educator who designed several award-winning developments, according to his bio and portfolio on his website. He was also an Architecture Department instructor at the University of California Berkeley. He is now married and has two sons.

Aneesa Ferreira

Like Darrell, Aneesa is another cast member who still frequently competes on The Challenge and was just eliminated from the Double Agents season. The 39-year-old Real World: Chicago alum has not yet won a season and been a finalist twice. She currently hosts MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast with her co-host and fellow Challenge star, Tori Deal.

Arissa Hill

Arissa’s original season was The Real World: Las Vegas‘ 2002 season and she only appeared on one season of The Challenge, Battle of the Sexes 2, where she made it to the final. The 41-year-old is a Los Angeles-based chef who runs a business called High From the Hill where she cooks with cannabis and runs classes and events on cooking with hemp and cannabis.

Beth Stolarczyk

Beth, 52, was often known as a Challenge villain during her seven seasons on the show, with her last appearance coming on The Gauntlet III in 2008. Her original season was The Real World: Los Angeles and after leaving the show has been focusing on producing TV shows with her production company and is the CEO of Eyelusion Lashes. Beth is now married and the mother of two kids.

Jemmye Carroll

Jemmye Carroll is a much more recent contestant on The Challenge, with her original season being The Real World: New Orleans in 2010. She was on seven seasons of The Challenge, with her last season being Final Reckoning. The 32-year-old has been posting mostly photos of her travel and fitness journey and recently revealed that she’s a certified life coach.

Jisela Delgado

Jisela, 40, made her debut on Road Rules: The Quest and then appeared on three seasons of The Challenge, with her last appearance on The Gauntlet 2 in 2005. She describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “Respected event and nightlife critic,” does pinup modeling, and is a mother of two boys.

Jonna Mannion

Jonna, 32, is another of the newer crew of stars competing on this season, with her last appearance on The Challenge coming on Battle of the Exes II. Since The Real World: Cancun, she’s been on five seasons total but has never made it to a final. She is married and the mother of two kids.

Katie Cooley

Katie Cooley, known to many Challenge fans as Katie Doyle, first appeared on Road Rules: The Quest, followed by nine seasons of The Challenge, including The Inferno, which she won. The 41-year-old’s last appearance was on Cutthroat in 2010. She lives with her husband and daughter outside Lexington, Kentucky, her website bio states. She is a finance manager but recently launched a home decor blog.

Kellyanne Judd

Kellyanne’s original season was The Real World: Sydney and she then returned for four seasons of The Challenge, making one final. The 34-year-old was last seen on Rivals III in 2015. Although she is pretty private on social media, she is in a relationship and is a proud dog mom, splitting her time between Colorado and California.

Kendal Sheppard

Kendal, a Road Rules: Campus Crawl alum, only appeared on one season of The Challenge, The Inferno, which she won. The 40-year-old is a registered nurse, wife and fulltime mother to three kids. She frequently posts photos and videos of their adventures outdoors, most recently in Hawaii.

Ruthie Alcaide

Ruthie first appeared on our screens on The Real World: Hawaii in 1999 and then made four Challenge appearances, with the last one in 2009 on The Duel II. She’s now a TV producer and worked on Bad Girls Club and Big Brother and appears to be in a relationship with girlfriend Moni Kiusz although she is quite private about her personal life.

Trishelle Cannatella

The Real World: Las Vegas‘ 2002 season saw four-time Challenge star Trishelle make her debut and she’s been a major presence in her shows despite not winning a season. Her final appearance was on Rivals II in 2013. She has since participated in various reality shows including Punk’d, Fear Factor and Dr. Steve-O, as her IMDB shows. She also posed for Playboy and participated in several celebrity poker tournaments. She recently celebrated her four-year wedding anniversary to fighter pilot John Hensz.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’