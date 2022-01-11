‘The Challenge’ Stars Tease ‘All Stars 2’ Finale: ‘Everybody Looked Rough’ After

There is only one episode left of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two and as the previous episode hinted, the final challenge is set to begin straightaway. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ninth episode of the season, which dropped on Paramount+ on January 6.

The episode saw the final elimination of the season and the departure of a strong team: Jodi Weatherton and Brad Fiorenza. After the elimination, host TJ Lavin turned to the remaining competitors and told them that the final would be beginning immediately. Whether it will last one or two days, one competitor on “All Stars” teased that the final challenge will be gruelling.

The remaining teams are Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins, MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion, Teck Holmes and Ayanna Mackins, and elimination winners Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave. Of these eight competitors, two of them were on the previous season’s final: Darrell and Jonna.

Jodi Said She & Brad Saw the Finalists at the Hotel Soon After Their Elimination

Jodi and Brad spoke to Entertainment Weekly after their elimination and revealed that because the final took place so soon after their elimination, they saw the finalists arrive at their hotel after the show finished filming. Jodi told the outlet, “we realized when we were shipped out of there real quick after we lost that they’re starting the final right now. You and I were both shocked.”

She added, telling Brad, “I remember you saw everybody who didn’t win come back to the hotel and you said, ‘Oh my gosh, everybody looked rough.'” Brad agreed, “They looked horrible.” Jodi said they got the same amount of money as everyone who ran the final and didn’t win: “Then we were like, it’s okay. I’m okay.” Brad said:

We didn’t have to put ourselves through that. But I also know that we’re the type of competitors that absolutely would, even if we weren’t going to win, we have to know how we were going to do. The Challenge gods kind of did do us a small favor in that regard, but damn, I wish we would have ran that thing.

Jodi agreed with her teammate, telling him, “I wanted to run it so bad. Even if I got broken in half, I just wanted to be there.”

The Preview for the Next Episode Hinted That the Final Will Be a Painful One for Some Competitors

The preview that aired at the end of the ninth episode also gave an indication of how brutal the final will be, especially for some competitors who may have gotten injured. In the preview clip, viewers could see that there will be several difficult checkpoints for the teams to get through, including biking, running and, of course, puzzles.

In the preview, TJ tells the finalists in a voiceover, “Today is the day to get it done.” There is also an indication that some cast members could be picking up injuries. One of them, Janelle Casanave, already revealed that she’ll be competing with a painful back injury. In the preview, she says, “My muscles are cramping. My legs are hurting.”

There is also a glimpse of Melinda Collins on the ground with her knee in a brace as Nehemiah Clark is trying to assist her. The 10th and final episode of the season is set to drop on January 13 on Paramount+.

