‘The Challenge All Stars’ Cast Photos: Then & Now

The Challenge All Stars

MTV The Challenge: All Stars

On April 1, fans of The Challenge will finally be able to see some OGs back on their screens battle it out for their share of $500,000 as The Challenge: All Stars premieres. Twenty-two veterans of the show, including many who have been absent for well over a decade, flew to Argentina earlier this year to film a nine-episode series of the longtime MTV show.

The trailer revealed some exciting moments, with a possible hookup showing two people in a bed together, a fight between Katie and Trishelle over “something that happened 15 years ago,” TJ saying one of his classic one-liners about quitters, “Don’t take care, hope to see you never,” and someone suffering from an apparent injury during a challenge.

Although some of the contestants appearing on the season, like Aneesa Ferreira and Darrell Taylor, may be familiar to fans as they appeared on the most recent season of the show, other returning competitors may be more difficult to remember as they haven’t appeared on many seasons or haven’t competed since the early 2000s.

Read on to see photos of the cast members on The Challenge: All Stars side-by-side with photos of them from their original seasons of MTV and click here to read more about what these contestants are up to in their lives today.

Cast Photos of the 11 Male Contestants Then & Now

Below are the 11 male contestants on The Challenge: All Stars with throwback photos of the cast member on the right and the cast photo for the spinoff show on the right.

Ace Amerson

Ace Amerson then and now

Facebook/MTVAce Amerson then and now

Alton Williams

Alton Williams then and now

Facebook/MTVAlton Williams then and now

Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor then and now

Facebook/MTVDarrell Taylor then and now

Eric Banks aka “Big Easy”

Eric Big Easy Banks then and now

YouTube/MTVEric “Big Easy” Banks then and now

Derrick Kosinski

Derrick Kosinski then and now

Facebook/MTVDerrick Kosinski then and now

Laterrian Wallace

Laterrian Wallace then and now

Facebook/MTVLaterrian Wallace then and now

Mark Long

Mark Long then and now

Facebook/MTVMark Long then and now

Nehemiah Clark

Nehemiah Clark then and now

Facebook/MTVNehemiah Clark then and now

Syrus Yarbrough

Syrus Yarbrough then and now

Facebook/MTVSyrus Yarbrough then and now

Teck Holmes

Teck Holmes then and now

Facebook/MTVTeck Holmes then and now

Yes Duffy

Yes Duffy then and now

Facebook/MTVYes Duffy then and now

Cast Photos of the 11 Female Contestants Then & Now

Below are the 11 female contestants on The Challenge: All Stars with throwback photos of the cast member on the right and the cast photo for the spinoff show on the right.

Aneesa Ferreira

Aneesa Ferreira then and now

Facebook/MTVAneesa Ferreira then and now

Arissa Hill

Arissa Hill then and now

Facebook/MTVArissa Hill then and now

Beth Stolarczyk

Beth Stolarczyk then and now

Facebook/MTVBeth Stolarczyk then and now

Jemmye Carroll

Jemmye Carroll then and now

Facebook/MTVJemmye Carroll then and now

Jisela Delgado

Jisela Delgado then and now

Facebook/MTVJisela Delgado then and now

Jonna Mannion

Jonna Mannion then and now

Facebook/MTVJonna Mannion then and now

Katie Cooley

Katie Cooley then and now

Facebook/MTVKatie Cooley then and now

Kellyanne Judd

Kellyanne Judd then and now

Facebook/MTVKellyanne Judd then and now

Kendal Sheppard

Kendal Sheppard then and now

Instagram/MTVKendal Sheppard then and now

Ruthie Alcaide

Ruthie Alcaide then and now

Facebook/MTVRuthie Alcaide then and now

Trishelle Cannatella

Trishelle Cannatella then and now

Facebook/MTVTrishelle Cannatella then and now

