‘The Challenge All Stars’ Cast Photos: Then & Now

On April 1, fans of The Challenge will finally be able to see some OGs back on their screens battle it out for their share of $500,000 as The Challenge: All Stars premieres. Twenty-two veterans of the show, including many who have been absent for well over a decade, flew to Argentina earlier this year to film a nine-episode series of the longtime MTV show.
The trailer revealed some exciting moments, with a possible hookup showing two people in a bed together, a fight between Katie and Trishelle over “something that happened 15 years ago,” TJ saying one of his classic one-liners about quitters, “Don’t take care, hope to see you never,” and someone suffering from an apparent injury during a challenge.
Although some of the contestants appearing on the season, like Aneesa Ferreira and Darrell Taylor, may be familiar to fans as they appeared on the most recent season of the show, other returning competitors may be more difficult to remember as they haven’t appeared on many seasons or haven’t competed since the early 2000s.
Read on to see photos of the cast members on The Challenge: All Stars side-by-side with photos of them from their original seasons of MTV and click here to read more about what these contestants are up to in their lives today.
Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Cast Photos of the 11 Male Contestants Then & Now
Below are the 11 male contestants on The Challenge: All Stars with throwback photos of the cast member on the right and the cast photo for the spinoff show on the right.
Ace Amerson
Alton Williams
Darrell Taylor
Eric Banks aka “Big Easy”
Derrick Kosinski
Laterrian Wallace
Mark Long
Nehemiah Clark
Syrus Yarbrough
Teck Holmes
Yes Duffy
Cast Photos of the 11 Female Contestants Then & Now
Below are the 11 female contestants on The Challenge: All Stars with throwback photos of the cast member on the right and the cast photo for the spinoff show on the right.
Aneesa Ferreira
Arissa Hill
Beth Stolarczyk
Jemmye Carroll
Jisela Delgado
Jonna Mannion
Katie Cooley
Kellyanne Judd
Kendal Sheppard
Ruthie Alcaide
Trishelle Cannatella
READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’