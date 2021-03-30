‘The Challenge All Stars’ Cast Photos: Then & Now

On April 1, fans of The Challenge will finally be able to see some OGs back on their screens battle it out for their share of $500,000 as The Challenge: All Stars premieres. Twenty-two veterans of the show, including many who have been absent for well over a decade, flew to Argentina earlier this year to film a nine-episode series of the longtime MTV show.

The trailer revealed some exciting moments, with a possible hookup showing two people in a bed together, a fight between Katie and Trishelle over “something that happened 15 years ago,” TJ saying one of his classic one-liners about quitters, “Don’t take care, hope to see you never,” and someone suffering from an apparent injury during a challenge.

Although some of the contestants appearing on the season, like Aneesa Ferreira and Darrell Taylor, may be familiar to fans as they appeared on the most recent season of the show, other returning competitors may be more difficult to remember as they haven’t appeared on many seasons or haven’t competed since the early 2000s.

Read on to see photos of the cast members on The Challenge: All Stars side-by-side with photos of them from their original seasons of MTV and click here to read more about what these contestants are up to in their lives today.

Cast Photos of the 11 Male Contestants Then & Now

Below are the 11 male contestants on The Challenge: All Stars with throwback photos of the cast member on the right and the cast photo for the spinoff show on the right.

Ace Amerson

Alton Williams

Darrell Taylor

Eric Banks aka “Big Easy”

Derrick Kosinski

Laterrian Wallace

Mark Long

Nehemiah Clark

Syrus Yarbrough

Teck Holmes

Yes Duffy

Cast Photos of the 11 Female Contestants Then & Now

Below are the 11 female contestants on The Challenge: All Stars with throwback photos of the cast member on the right and the cast photo for the spinoff show on the right.

Aneesa Ferreira

Arissa Hill

Beth Stolarczyk

Jemmye Carroll

Jisela Delgado

Jonna Mannion

Katie Cooley

Kellyanne Judd

Kendal Sheppard

Ruthie Alcaide

Trishelle Cannatella

