‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 Announced, Premiere Date & Cast Revealed

It’s back! The popular spinoff show “The Challenge: All Stars” is returning for a second season, and fans won’t have long to wait before their favorite OGs and faces that have been off their screens for as many as two decades are back together, competing for their chance to win the show.

The second season is set to return to Paramount+ on Thursday, November 11, and will be 10 episodes long, with new episodes dropping on the streaming service every Thursday.

Like its inaugural season, the second season will be hosted by beloved host TJ Lavin but this time, the cast is a little larger, up to 24 contestants from 22, some of whom were on the first season while others haven’t been on the show in over 20 years. As the press release for the season stated:

With past relationships that run deep and competitive streaks that never die, they will have to overcome the obstacles both in and out of the game to take home the win. Returning for a chance to win the ultimate competition, the players will face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges and vie for their shot at the $500,000 prize.

The show will be housed on Paramount+ along with many seasons of “The Challenge,” while the ongoing 37th season of the show, “Spies, Lies and Allies,” continues to air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV. Also on Paramount+ this fall will be the new season of “The Real World Homecoming,” this one with the Los Angeles cast, following on the heels of the inaugural “Real World Homecoming: New York.” Here is the teaser:

There Are 12 Female Competitors, Including 3 Returning Stars From the 1st Season

Ayanna Mackins, 42

Original season: “Road Rules: Semester at Sea”

Challenges: 3 (Extreme Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, Battle of the Sexes 2)

Daily wins: 6

Eliminations: 0

Finals: 0

Casey Cooper, 34

Original season: “The Challenge: Fresh Meat”

Challenges: 4 (Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Gauntlet III, The Ruins)

Daily wins: 11

Eliminations: 8 (5 wins, 3 losses)

Finals: 1 (0 wins)

Janelle Casanave, 39

Original season: “The Real World: Key West”

Challenges: 2 (The Inferno 3, The Gauntlet III)

Daily wins: 10

Eliminations: 1 (1 loss)

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Jasmine Reynaud, 34

Original season: “The Real World: Cancun”

Challenges: 5 (Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Free Agents)

Daily wins: 5

Eliminations: 6 (1 win, 5 losses)

Finals: 0

Jodi Weatherton, 40

Original season: “Road Rules: X-Treme”

Challenges: 3 (The Inferno II, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel)

Daily wins: 19

Eliminations: 1 (1 loss)

Finals: 2 (2 wins)

Jonna Mannion, 32

Original season: “The Real World: Cancun”

Challenges: 5 (Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II)

Daily wins: 6

Eliminations: 7 (2 wins, 5 losses)

Finals: 0

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and placed third in the final with 1 daily win

Katie Doyle, 42

Original season: “Road Rules: The Quest”

Challenges: 9 (The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet 2, Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, The Ruins, Cutthroat)

Daily wins: 36

Eliminations: 10 (4 wins, 6 losses)

Finals: 2 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and was eliminated with 0 daily wins

Kendal Sheppard, 41

Original season: “Road Rules: Campus Crawl”

Challenges: 1 (The Inferno)

Daily wins: 11

Eliminations: 1 (1 win)

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and won 2 out of 3 eliminations and had 3 daily wins

Leah Gillingwater, 41

Original season: “The Real World: Paris”

Challenges: 1 (The Inferno)

Daily wins: 4

Eliminations: 1 (1 loss)

Finals: 0

Melinda Collins, 38

Original season: “The Real World: Austin”

Challenges: 4 (Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Battle of the Seasons)

Daily wins: 4

Eliminations: 4 (4 losses)

Finals: 0

Sophia Pasquis, 44

Original season: “Road Rules: The Quest”

Challenges: 1 (Battle of the Sexes 2)

Daily wins: 3

Eliminations: 0

Finals: 1 (0 wins)

Tina Barta, 40

Original season: “Road Rules: South Pacific”

Challenges: 5 (The Gauntlet, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, Fresh Meat, The Duel)

Daily wins: 15

Eliminations: 4 (3 wins, 1 loss)

Finals: 2 (0 wins)

There Are 12 Male Competitors With 5 Returning OGs From the Inaugural Season

Brad Fiorenza, 40

Original season: “The Real World: San Diego” in 2004

Challenges: 10 (Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, The Ruins, Cutthroat, Vendettas, Final Reckoning)

Daily wins: 41

Eliminations: 12 (6 wins, 6 losses)

Finals: 4 (1 win)

Cohutta Grindstaff, 37

Original season: “The Real World: Sydney”

Challenges: 4 (The Island, The Ruins, Free Agents, Battle of the Bloodlines)

Daily wins: 4

Eliminations: 7 (3 wins, 4 losses)

Finals: 0

Darrell Taylor, 41

Original season: “Road Rules: Campus Crawl”

Challenges: 9 (The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, Fresh Meat, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Double Agents)

Daily wins: 38

Eliminations: 9 (6 wins, 3 losses)

Finals: 4 (4 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and placed second in the final with 2 daily wins

Derek Chavez, 33

Original season: “The Real World: Cancun”

Challenges: 3 (Cutthroat, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II)

Daily wins: 2

Eliminations: 4 (1 win, 3 losses)

Finals: 0

Derrick Kosinski, 38

Original season: “Road Rules: X-Treme”

Challenges: 10 (Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet 2, Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Island, The Ruins, Cutthroat, XXX: Dirty 30)

Daily wins: 43

Eliminations: 14 (9 wins, 5 losses)

Finals: 5 (3 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and made the final with 1 daily win

Laterrian Wallace, 44

Original season: “Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour”

Challenges: 3 (Extreme Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet)

Daily wins: 13

Eliminations: 1 (1 loss)

Finals: 1 (0 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and won 1 of 2 eliminations and had 2 daily wins

MJ Garrett, 41

Original season: “The Real World: Philadelphia”

Challenges: 3 (The Gauntlet 2, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II)

Daily wins: 10

Eliminations: 4 (2 wins, 2 losses)

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Nehemiah Clark, 35

Original season: “The Real World: Austin”

Challenges: 4 (The Duel, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, Rivals)

Daily wins: 5

Eliminations: 6 (3 wins, 3 losses)

Finals: 1 (1 win)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and won 1 of 2 eliminations and had 2 daily wins

Ryan Kehoe, 40

Original season: “The Challenge: Fresh Meat”

Challenges: 5 (Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet III, The Island, The Duel II, Fresh Meat II)

Daily wins: 3

Eliminations: 7 (3 wins, 4 losses)

Finals: 1 (0 wins)

Steve Meinke, 44

Original season: “Road Rules: The Quest”

Challenges: 1 (The Gauntlet)

Daily wins: 6

Eliminations: 2 (1 win, 1 loss)

Finals: 0

Teck Holmes, 45

Original season: “The Real World: Hawaii”

Challenges: 1 (Challenge 2000)

Daily wins: 3

Eliminations: 0

Finals: 1 (0 wins)

Appeared on “All Stars” season one and lost 1 elimination and had 1 daily win

Tyler Duckworth, 40

Original season: “The Real World: Key West”

Challenges: 4 (The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals)

Daily wins: 5

Eliminations: 6 (4 wins, 2 losses)

Finals: 2 (2 wins)

The first episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two will drop on Paramount Plus on Thursday, November 11 and “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

