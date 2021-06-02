‘The Challenge’ Alum Hints That Casting for ‘All Stars’ Season 2 Is Ongoing

The popular inaugural season of “The Challenge: All Stars” has come to an end, with all nine episodes now available on Paramount Plus and the reunion show set to drop on the streaming service on Thursday, but fans have been hoping to hear whether the show was a one-off spinoff or if subsequent seasons with more OGs will be coming.

Although the show hasn’t been renewed for a second season at this time, there are many hints that producers are already planning for it and one “Challenge” alum confirmed she’d been contacted to appear on the show. Amaya Brecher, who appeared alongside “All Stars” Ruthie Alcaide and Teck Holmes on “The Real World: Hawaii,” tweeted about the MTV show.

The “Challenge 2000” finalist wrote, “Before anyone asks: I was asked and said ‘no’ to doing the second season of #challengeallstars. But, yes, there is going to be a whole new crop of your favorites competing on @paramountplus in the near future.”

Before anyone asks: I was asked and said "no" to doing the second season of #challengeallstars. But, yes, there is going to be a whole new crop of your favorites competing on @paramountplus in the near future! — Amaya Brecher (@amayasays) May 23, 2021

‘The Challenge’ Producer Recently Said They Have a Lot of Cast Members to Choose From for a 2nd Season

The president of Bunim/Murray Productions Julie Pizzi, who serves as an executive producer for “The Challenge,” said both the production team and potential cast members are interested in continuing the show for another season. She told Us Weekly in an interview that, “We still have a lot of cast members that we haven’t tapped into that want to do the show. My guess is that we’ll continue that for a little while. Then we might open it up as we go with success.”

She also said there would be no problem finding enough OGs to cast from “Road Rules” and “Real World” shows because a lot of them have already reached out to production about the show after the success of the first season and the praise it received from cast members.

“We have over 100 past Real World or Road Rules players that are interested in doing another cycle,” Pizzi said. “People have reached out to us. It is, like, a wealth of great personalities that are willing to do it, because they thought it looked like a lot of fun.”

The Creator of the Concept, Mark Long, Said His Goal Is to Eventually Pit the OGs Against the New ‘Challenge’ Stars

Mark Long, who’s been credited as the founder of the “We Want OGs” movement that eventually led to “All Stars,” has already revealed his vision for the show. He said he’d love to see several seasons of “All Stars” followed by a “Super Bowl” season of the show that would see the top OGs compete against the newer stars of “The Challenge.”

Long told Heavy in an interview that he’d love to have that major cross-over show after about five or six “All Stars” seasons and it would be the “most-watched show in reality competition history.” He said if that were to happen, he’d be betting on the OG stars to pull out the victory and prove that they are the best of the best.

