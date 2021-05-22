Is ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Coming Back for Season 2?

There’s only one episode left of “The Challenge: All Stars” in addition to the reunion show, but fans are already wondering if there will be a second season of the extremely popular spinoff show featuring legends and OGs of the show, many of whom haven’t been on a season in over a decade.

The show, which streams exclusively on Paramount Plus, hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, but it seems as though there is definite interest from cast and production alike. Bunim/Murray President Julie Pizzi, who is an executive producer, told Us Weekly that the show actually went from eight episodes to nine because they had so much content from the finale.

She added, “We still have a lot of cast members that we haven’t tapped into that want to do the show. My guess is that we’ll continue that for a little while. Then we might open it up as we go with success.” It’s not uncommon for the next season of “The Challenge” to be announced only after the current one has finished airing.

Pizzi Said Over 100 ‘Real World’ & ‘Road Rules’ Cast Members Have Reached Out About Being on a 2nd Season

Pizzi said there would be no issue finding cast members for future “All Stars” seasons as over 100 “Real World” and “Road Rules” alumni have reached out about the show. “We have over 100 past Real World or Road Rules players that are interested in doing another cycle,” she said. “People have reached out to us. It is, like, a wealth of great personalities that are willing to do it, because they thought it looked like a lot of fun.”

She explained that they worked hard to make the “All Stars” spinoff different than the regular “Challenge” shows and leaned into the comedy and nostalgia aspect for the spinoff.

Kendal Sheppard, who won the only numbered “Challenge” season she appeared on, “The Inferno,” came back to “All Stars” despite her busy schedule as a mother of three and hospice nurse. She made a great impression on fans and showed that she’s a strong competitor. She recently revealed she’d “definitely” come back if she got the opportunity.

“I feel like I just sort of found my groove,” she told Us Weekly. “So, by the end, I was really loving it. That’s where I think I would start from next time. I would hope.”

Mark Long, Who Kickstarted the Movement for the Spinoff, Revealed His Goal Would Be to Have a ‘Superbowl’ of ‘The Challenge’

Mark Long was the true founder of the “We Want OGs” movement that eventually grew into “The Challenge: All Stars,” although along the way he switched from producer to cast member. He said his vision for the spinoff show is to eventually see “All Stars” cast members face off against the newer competitors on the regular show.

In an interview with Heavy, Long explained, “This is my vision. [We knock] out probably five or six [All Star] seasons and then it’ll culminate with almost like the Super Bowl of OG’s versus newer show cast members. And it will be the most-watched show in reality competition history.”

He said while cast members love the “All Stars” format in part because of the shorter and more accomodating filming schedule, he would be willing to shoot the “Superbowl” show for more than a few weeks to get the season done. “We will all go for the full length of time and we will see who is the best of the best,” he said.

