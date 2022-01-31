‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3 Release Date: What Do We Know?

The finale of “The Challenge: All Stars” season 2 dropped on Paramount+ on January 13 and at the end of the episode, TJ Lavin hinted that the next season would be “coming soon.” However, since then, there have been no further announcements by the network regarding the season. Note: This article does not contain any spoilers for the 3rd season of “All Stars.”

What do we know about the third season’s release date?

While the network hasn’t announced the date of the third season of “All Stars,” one competitor from “All Stars 2” and various spoiler accounts confirmed that filming for the season already took place, starting even before season two premiered on Paramount+.

There were seven months off between seasons one and two of “All Stars” so if that continues for the third season, we could expect to see it premiere on Paramount+ in the summer of 2022. However, the third season was filmed right on the heels of the second season with a much quicker turnaround than season two, so it’s very possible that the network releases the show earlier.

In fact, there was a season of the regular “Challenge” that aired between “All Stars” one and two, but with the filming of “The Challenge” season 38 reportedly not yet underway, it’s possible that the third season of “All Stars” is released much sooner than we think to bridge the gap in “Challenge” content.

TJ Announced the Next Season of ‘All Stars’ Would Be ‘Coming Soon’ in a Teaser After the Season 2 Finale

Fans didn’t have to wait long for confirmation that there would be another season of “All Stars” because the teaser for the next season aired at the end of the season two finale. In the short clip, TJ Lavin walked into a new “Challenge” house, located in Panama, at night.

He told the camera, “You thought that was good, wait until you see what I have in store for them next.” As the camera panned away from the longtime host, the words “Coming Soon” flashed across the screen.

While the first season of “All Stars” had an amazing feeling of camaraderie as competitors got together after over a decade of filming, the second season was a lot more cutthroat and competitors weren’t afraid to draw lines in the sand and divide the house. The darker theme in the teaser trailer hinted that the third season may also see some intense competition on and off the challenges.

Nehemiah Clark, Mark Long, Jonna Mannion, Beth Stolarczyk, Kendal Sheppard and Yes Duffy all commented on “The Challenge” dropping the short clip on their Instagram, expressing their excitement for the upcoming season.

Jodi Said She Wouldn’t Appear on the Season Because It Was Too Soon After Season 2 Finished Filming

Jodi confirmed in an Instagram Q&A after her elimination from the second season of “All Stars” that the calls for filming were done only a few days after she got home from filming season two. She said she would have had to fly out to film the third season really soon after returning from filming and it was too much of a commitment with her family.

The second season of “The Challenge: All Stars” started filming at the end of July or in the first week of August 2021, meaning the third season of “All Stars” likely started filming at some point in October 2021. While Jodi confirmed she won’t be on the show, one person who will definitely be back yet again is the beloved longtime host, TJ Lavin, as he said in the teaser video.

There are now three champions of the “All Stars” spinoff: Yes Duffy, who was the sole winner of the first season and did not return for the second season, and the winning team of MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion on the second season. Time will tell if they will be back to fight for their titles or if the third season will see new “All Stars” champions crowned.

