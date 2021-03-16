The Challenge: All Stars Trailer & Premiere Date Released [LOOK]

The explosive trailer for the OGs spin-off of The Challenge, titled The Challenge: All Stars, dropped today and fans won’t have long to wait to see more of the exciting cast as the season is set to premiere on April 1. The epic reunion show of 22 veteran cast members and longtime host TJ Lavin was filmed in the Andes Mountains in Argentina earlier this year and will be released as a nine-episode limited series on Paramount Plus, with episodes coming out on the streaming site weekly.

The competitors are all facing off for their chance to win a $500,000 grand prize and based on the trailer, it seems that the shortened spin-off show will still feature tons of drama and exciting and daring challenges. The full trailer is available here and scroll below to find the full cast list as well:

The Official Cast List Was Also Released for the All Stars Season

Along with their full trailer, MTV also released the official cast list of the 22 veterans who made the final cut for the upcoming season. On the guys’ side, returning players are Ace Amerson who last competed on The Inferno 3, Alton Williams the winner of Gauntlet 2, the current Double Agents‘ season star Darrell Taylor, Eric Banks better known as “Big Easy,” Challenge legend Derrick Kosinski, Laterrian Wallace who last appeared on The Gauntlet, the creator of the OG movement Mark Long, Nehemiah Clark of The Real World: Austin and winner of The Gauntlet III, Syrus Yarbrough who was last on The Ruins, Teck Holmes from Challenge 2000 and Yes Duffy who won Challenge 2000.

The female competitors are Aneesa Ferreira who is currently on our screens on Double Agents, Arissa Hill who was on Battle of the Sexes, the iconic Challenge villain Beth Stolarczyk, Jemmye Carroll who last appeared on Final Reckoning, three-time Challenger Jisela Delgado, Jonna Mannion who last competed on Battle of the Exes 2, Katie Cooley, nee Doyle, winner of The Inferno, Kellyanne Judd who was last seen on The Ruins 3, winner of The Inferno Kendal Sheppard, Ruthie Alcaide who last competed on The Duel 2 and Trishelle Cannatella of The Real World: Las Vegas‘ 2002 season and four-time Challenge star.

The Trailer Included a Few Teaser Moments Such as a Heated Argument Between Stars & TJ Possibly Calling Out a Quitter

The trailer had some great teasers, including two people in a bed together, a fight between Trishelle and Katie regarding “something that happened 15 years ago,” a classic TJ line regarding quitters, “Don’t take care, hope to see you never,” and someone apparently injured after a challenge.

It also appears as though the production quality and challenge intensity levels are equivalent to the ongoing season of Double Agents, which will be vastly different from what some of the OGs are used to from their time on the show many years ago.

“Let’s show ’em how the OGs used to roll!” Mark Long can be heard saying in the trailer while giving a toast to the assembled competitors. And on April 1, fans will be able to see just that.

