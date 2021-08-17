‘The Challenge’ Veterans Clash Online: ‘Extremely Disgusting & Disappointing’

There’s never a quiet moment in “The Challenge” world with many of the stars of the show sharing their unfiltered opinions of their co-stars on social media and the latest drama to take place this week was sparked by some comments made by Amanda Garcia that set off Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore.

Amanda, who took a few years off from the show to focus on her work as a nurse and to raise her son, returned to the franchise for “Spies, Lies and Allies” and has been making videos on Cameo for fans of the show. One fan shared the video made for them by Amanda which ended with Amanda saying, “Don’t forget to tune into Spies, Lies, and I hope your horse dies on August 11th,” she said while laughing.

Here is the entire video, with the line in question coming right at the end of the video:

Amanda, I FUCKING LOVE YOU. This is brilliant, the ending is too funny, I suggest everyone gives this a good watch! She really went above and beyond. LIVING LEGEND!!!!! @MTV_AMANDAG pic.twitter.com/0YGXcu9FmT — huw ✨ (@chqllengemtv) August 9, 2021

The infamous line was uttered by Amanda on “The Challenge: Final Reckoning” when she got into a major feud with Cara Maria in the house and yelled at her co-star that she hoped her horse would die.

Cara Maria & Paulie Reacted to the Video, Which Came a Few Months After Cara Maria’s Horse Died

I hope a video I saw circulating yesterday was done without knowing Cara’s horse is dead. Cause it would be extremely disgusting and disappointing if that person knew the horse was dead and still said what was said. That’s not “in good fun”, that’s just wrong. — Paul Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) August 10, 2021

Cara Maria and her boyfriend Paulie both reacted to the video clip, with Paulie writing on Twitter that he hoped Amanda did it without knowing that Cara’s horse had actually died. “I hope a video I saw circulating yesterday was done without knowing Cara’s horse is dead,” he wrote, “Cause it would be extremely disgusting and disappointing if that person knew the horse was dead and still said what was said. That’s not ‘in good fun’, that’s just wrong.”

Cara Maria also addressed the video indirectly by sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of her horse Garnett. She wrote, “Waited my whole life for her. Blessed with 20 years until she passed at 30 years old. She was my whole heart. The people who have been around me for the last decade especially know about this bond more in depth than most. Disappointment and disgust don’t even begin to cover how I feel right now.”

Cara Maria announced on January 29 that her beloved horse Garnett had died. Cara Maria had frequently talked about her love of horses, specifically Garnett, going as far back as her first season of “The Challenge.”

Amanda Responded to the Backlash She Received From Some Fans for the Cameo Video

EHHEMMMM! FYI it’s a well known line from Final Reckoning. It’s simply that-not directed towards that clown that I don’t even follow let alone know anything about. ITS JUST A LINE AT THIS POINT, NOT A PERSONAL ATTACK. 🤦🏻‍♀️💯 now breatheeeeeee n move on pic.twitter.com/Nehte4Btrk — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 11, 2021

Amanda addressed the reaction she got from the line and hinted that she had no idea Cara’s horse had died since she doesn’t follow her life, referring to her co-star as a “clown.” She also refused to apologize for her comments and said they weren’t a personal attack so people should not be making a big deal out of it.

“EHHEMMMM! It’s a well known line from Final Reckoning,” Amanda wrote on Twitter. “It’s simply that-not directed towards that clown that I don’t even follow let alone know anything about. ITS JUST A LINE AT THIS POINT, NOT A PERSONAL ATTACK. now breatheeeeeee n move on.”

Many people replied to Amanda’s tweet and said she should have just apologized or shown empathy, while others expressed their support for Amanda and said she was “iconic.”

